Circuit atmosphere - heavy rain delays the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix,

F1 Singapore Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES - FIA confirms new start time after rain

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

  • The race will start at 2:05pm UK time after significant delays due to heavy rain.
  • The pit lane will open at 1:25pm UK time.

The F1 Singapore Grand Prix is here but the start procedure has been delayed due to heavy rain at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

We're in for a long afternoon, especially if conditions don't improve quickly.

In qualifying, Charles Leclerc took pole position after Max Verstappen was forced to abort his final lap due to a lack of fuel.

Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton completed the top three, while Verstappen had to settle for eighth.

Reporting By:
13:25
Could we get going sooner?

I agree with Sky Sports F1's Paul di Resta's suggestion that the FIA should cut the pre-race grid procedure in order to get this race started earlier, rather than wait another hour to get going. 

The regulations state that we have a three-hour maximum window to get the race run, which will only take effect when the formation lap begins at 2.05pm UK time. 

Given the extra time for the track to dry out, surely we should have a standing start here on full wet tyres - or possibly intermediates - rather than a rolling start behind the Safety Car. What is the point of having extreme wet tyres if we aren't going to start racing until the track is nearly dry? 

 

13:25

The pit lane is now open!

13:24

Paul di Resta: "If we don't have a standing start then something is wrong!"

13:16
Circuit atmosphere - marshals sweep the circuit of rain water. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix,
13:12
13:11

Reminder that George Russell is set to start from the pit lane after taking new power unit components. 

13:08
The king of Singapore!
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street
13:04
13:03
Before the rain arrived...
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand
13:02
12:58
Update from the FIA

FIA have announced that the starting procedure will commence at 8:05pm local time (1:05pm UK) pit lane will open at 8:25pm and close at 8:35pm.

Formation lap for the race will begin at 9:05pm (2:05pm UK time).

12:46

There will be a further update in 10 minutes...

12:44
12:42

The Safety Car is now on track to test the conditions. 

12:41

The rain has started to ease... slightly. 

12:37
12:35
12:30

There will be a further update from the FIA in 15 minutes.

12:29

We expect another update from the FIA shortly. 

12:21
12:21
It was dry not that long ago...
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Lawrence Barretto (GBR) Formula 1 Senior Writer Editor on the drivers parade.
12:18

The start procedure has been delayed but we are due another update in around 15 minutes.

Given how heavy the rain is falling, there probably will be another delay.

12:16
12:15

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The start has been delayed due to heavy rain!

