Aston Martin unveil Adrian Newey: LIVE UPDATES!

Martin Brundle's verdict

"He has a habit, in his last three teams, of being involved in multiple championship-winning chassis, and team efforts.

"He is known as a bit of a genius in the business! He tends to bring success along with him.

"If you're going to have Adrian, you need a certain amount of resource to make the best of his skills.

"We have 2026 coming. Adrian describes it as the biggest change in F1 history due to the chassis, aerodynamics and engines changing at the same time.

"He is a man you'd want on board."