Aston Martin unveil Adrian Newey: LIVE UPDATES!

The BBC report that Adrian Newey will pocket £30m per season from Aston Martin.
It means only Hamilton and Verstappen will earn more next year.
Newey pocketing more than 18 F1 drivers shows his worth to his new employer.
Aston Martin confirmed Adrian Newey's arrival.
Follow here for live updates.
The BBC report that Adrian Newey will pocket £30m per season from Aston Martin.
It means only Hamilton and Verstappen will earn more next year.
Newey pocketing more than 18 F1 drivers shows his worth to his new employer.
Aston Martin press conference begins at 11am.
Newey's impending arrival at Aston Martin means he will oversee Fernando Alonso's car.
Newey and Alonso are two F1 legends who have spoken about their regret at never previously working together.
Alonso penned a new deal with Aston Martin which will keep him driving until he is at least 45.
Can Newey help guide him to a third F1 drivers' title?
Adrian Newey will join a top team of brains at Aston Martin.
Dan Fallows has already moved from Red Bull to Aston.
Enrico Cardile and Andy Cowell are also hugely respected names.
"He has a habit, in his last three teams, of being involved in multiple championship-winning chassis, and team efforts.
"He is known as a bit of a genius in the business! He tends to bring success along with him.
"If you're going to have Adrian, you need a certain amount of resource to make the best of his skills.
"We have 2026 coming. Adrian describes it as the biggest change in F1 history due to the chassis, aerodynamics and engines changing at the same time.
"He is a man you'd want on board."
Adrian Newey's expected move to Aston Martin has ramifications.
It means he will almost certainly never work alongside Lewis Hamilton.
The two British Formula 1 legends have forged stellar careers while never crossing paths.
Hamilton will go to Ferrari in 2025 but Newey has opted to ignore reported interest from the famous Italian brand.
Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has arrived for the press conference at 11am via helicopter.
Newey's expected arrival at Aston Martin will see him finally join forces with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
Alonso signed a new deal earlier this year which will see him continue to race in F1 with the Silverstone-based outfit until at least the end of 2026, meaning he will get to drive Newey-designed cars for the first time in his career.
Newey has previously spoken about his desire to work with the Spaniard. It looks like his wish is about to come true...
Newey is the greatest car designer in F1 history.
He has been the brains behind the dominant eras of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen at Red Bull.
He has designed 14 championship-winning cars in a 32-year career.
In 2026, the new F1 regulations begin. That means it's a fresh start for everyone, and an opportunity to come flying out of the blocks.
Newey's expected arrival at Aston Martin early next year will give him time to influence their 2026 car.
With Newey having his say, Aston Martin have given themselves the best possible chance to have the top F1 car of the 2026 generation.
Unlike Jeremy Clarkson to open his mouth and put his foot in it...
At the British Grand Prix in July, Clarkson let slip during the grid walk: "Do you want an exclusive? I know Adrian Newey is house-hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello."
Those words were a big hint at the time and have now come a big step closer to becoming true.
Clarkson and Newey are school mates.
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has told L’Equipe: “Newey? There were discussions, yes.
“But probably his ideas were different from what I had in mind for him.”
That means the dream all-Brit link up between Newey and Lewis Hamilton will not happen.
Aston Martin will hold a press conference at their Silverstone HQ.
Nobody knows what they plan to discuss.
But, widespread reports including from the BBC insist that Adrian Newey will be unveiled as a major new signing.
Newey has already confirmed that he will leave his job as Red Bull's chief technology officer in early-2025. Red Bull have denied that the declining performance of the RB20 is because Newey is leaving.
There has been a battle for Newey's signature, reportedly involving Ferrari, Alpine and Williams.
We'll bring you every word of what happens at Aston Martin's press conference - and elsewhere in the F1 world - today.