Plenty of aero work going on to start Friday's running, with some pretty impressive sensors attached to some of the cars.
F1 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain - Day 2: LIVE UPDATES!
Day Two of F1 pre-season testing 2023 in Bahrain is on Friday and you can follow it here with Crash.net.
On Thursday, Red Bull unveiled their RB19 at last. Mercedes were delighted not to experience any porpoising, but Ferrari did deal with a few gremlins.
Next week, the action starts for real with the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz sets the first timed lap of the day, posting a 1m38.225s in his Ferrari.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso takes the honours for being the first driver out on track.
Green light at the end of the pitlane and we are underway!
Red Bull enjoyed a strong start to testing on Thursday, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen completing 157 laps solo and topping the timesheets.
Sergio Perez will get his chance in the RB19 this morning, before handing over to Verstappen after lunch.
Will we see Ferrari and Mercedes flexing their muscles today with some performance running?
Red Bull: Sergio Perez (AM), Max Verstappen (PM)
Ferrari: Carlos Sainz (AM), Charles Leclerc (PM)
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (AM), George Russell (PM)
Alpine: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)
McLaren: Lando Norris (AM), Oscar Piastri (PM)
Alfa Romeo: Zhou Guanyu
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso
Haas: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Nyck de Vries (PM)
Williams: Logan Sargeant
Good morning and welcome to the second day of pre-season testing from Bahrain!
We'll be here to provide you coverage throughout to keep you up to date with all the action on Friday right up until the chequered flag at 4.30pm.