Is an ex-F1 driver being lined up for a Mercedes role?

The three-time Formula E race-winner has been spotted with Mercedes at pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 F1 season, leading to speculation he could be about to join the eight-time constructors’ world champions.

Since retiring from racing, d’Ambrosio has gone on to establish himself as a driver-turned-manager in Formula E, most recently serving as team principal of the Venturi squad.

Venturi were previously powered by Mercedes and d’Ambrosio has worked closely with the German manufacturer during his time with the Monaco outfit which has rebranded as Maserati.

At Venturi, d’Ambrosio also worked alongside Susie Wolff, who is married to Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff.

D’Ambrosio has spent time in the Mercedes garage sitting next to Wolff, who opened the door to a potential future role for the 37-year-old Belgian.

“He’s been in Formula E and been a team principal of Venturi, who finished second in the championship,” Wolff told F1TV.

“He’s here as a friend. He’s observing. There may be something in the future, but not yet.”

It is thought d’Ambrosio could be handed a role that would see him take over some of the responsibilities previously overseen by former chief strategist James Vowles, who left to become Williams’ new team principal.

During a discussion on Sky Sports F1’s testing coverage, it was suggested that d’Ambrosio could help manage Mercedes’ young drivers.

D’Ambrosio made 20 F1 starts for Virgin and Lotus between 2011 and 2012.