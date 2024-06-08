F1 2024 Canadian Grand Prix - Final practice and qualifying LIVE!

Well that has set things up nicely heading into what promises to be an intriguing qualifying in Montreal.
Will it stay dry? And can Mercedes really challenge for pole position? We will find out later this evening at 9pm.
Well that has set things up nicely heading into what promises to be an intriguing qualifying in Montreal.
Will it stay dry? And can Mercedes really challenge for pole position? We will find out later this evening at 9pm.
The chequered flag is out and that's FP3 finished, with Hamilton's brilliant lap keeping him on top.
Verstappen did manage to improve again late on, but could only get within 0.374s of Hamilton's effort.
Russell is third, four tenths slower than his teammate, with Stroll and Piastri completing the top five.
Despite his complaints, Verstappen improves to go second. He is still some six tenths adrift of pacesetter Hamilton.
"The car is jumping up and down a lot. Especially braking into turn one. Also turn three and four."
After briefly being dislodged by Mercedes teammate Russell, Hamilton returns to the top of the order with a huge lap.
He sets a 1m12.549s to go SEVEN TENTHS clear of Russell.
Verstappen, meanwhile, goes third, before being pipped by Ricciardo.
Just over 10 minutes left of FP3 and there's time for a final flurry of soft tyre laps.
Time to see where everyone is going into qualifying later...
Red Bull are currently languishing down in 14th (Verstappen) and Perez (19th). But we are yet to see either driver complete a soft tyre run.
The order is changing all the time as more and more drivers complete soft tyre runs.
As it stands, Hamilton has just put his Mercedes top, 0.011s clear of Norris' McLaren.
Leclerc is third and just over a tenth down in his Ferrari, with the Williams duo of Sargeant and Albon an eye-catching fourth and fifth.
Sargeant is the first driver to switch onto softs and the Williams man goes fastest to dislodge Alonso!
Ricciardo has gone second fastest, just three and a bit tenths shy of Alonso's Aston Martin.
Verstappen is now down in fifth.
Alonso - who was fastest in a wet FP2 on Friday - has now gone to the top of the timesheets on the hard tyre. He's a tenth clear of Verstappen, who is on mediums.
Stroll slots into third in the other Aston Martin.
After a quick recovery job, we are back to green flag running in Canada.
Verstappen immediately goes fastest with a 1m15.495s to go nearly a second clear at the top.
For the second time in two days, Zhou has hit the wall and brings out the red flags.
This time Zhou has gone spinning off down at Turn 2. The Sauber driver is fine but he's beached his car on the soggy grass.
Verstappen was on course to go fastest on his first lap but ran wide and cut the final chicane.
It's a busy start to the session already with 12 drivers out on track in the opening minutes.
Gasly is currently fastest from Perez and Bottas.
We have a green light at the end of the pitlane and final practice is go.
Understandably, Verstappen is the first driver out on track.
It was a difficult day for Red Bull and reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who missed a chunk of running in FP2 after encountering an ERS issue in his power unit.
Red Bull worked to fix the issue overnight and will hope that Verstappen can hit the ground running in final practice.
After yesterday's rain-affected running, conditions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve are dry - for now, at least.
This is set to be a crucial hour-long session before qualifying later. If it stays dry, we might finally get to see a more representative picture of the competitive order.
But there is a chance of rain for qualifying later, so we could have some more drama in store!
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's continued live coverage of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix.
It's qualifying day here in Montreal, but up first, we have a final hour of practice coming up at 5.30pm.