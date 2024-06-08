2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.013s
|1m11.742s
|1m12.000s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.360s
|1m12.549s
|1m12.000s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.959s
|1m12.201s
|1m12.021s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.907s
|1m12.462s
|1m12.103s
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m13.240s
|1m12.572s
|1m12.178s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.117s
|1m12.635s
|1m12.228s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.851s
|1m11.979s
|1m12.280s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m12.748s
|1m12.303s
|1m12.414s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.088s
|1m12.659s
|1m12.701s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m12.896s
|1m12.485s
|1m12.796s
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m13.107s
|1m12.691s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m13.038s
|1m12.728s
|13
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m13.063s
|1m12.736s
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.217s
|1m12.916s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.326s
|1m12.940s
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.326s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.336s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.435s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.978s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m14.292s
George Russell claimed Mercedes' first pole position of the 2024 F1 season by topping a thrilling qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix.
In an incredible showdown, Russell and Red Bull's Max Verstappen set idential lap times but it was the Mercedes driver who took pole due to completing his lap first.
McLaren's Lando Norris was third-fastest and just 0.021s away from claiming pole, with teammate Oscar Piastri joining him on the second row in fourth.
RB's Daniel Ricciardo starred on his way to claiming fifth, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso pipped Lewis Hamilton to sixth.
Yuki Tsunoda, who will stay at RB next season, finished eighth, ahead of Lance Stroll and Alex Albon.
The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were shockingly dumped out in the second part of qualifying.
Meanwhile, there was another qualifying disaster for Sergio Perez, who suffered his second straight Q1 elimination with a time only good enough for 16th on the grid.