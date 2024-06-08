2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.013s1m11.742s1m12.000s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.360s1m12.549s1m12.000s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m12.959s1m12.201s1m12.021s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.907s1m12.462s1m12.103s
5Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m13.240s1m12.572s1m12.178s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.117s1m12.635s1m12.228s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.851s1m11.979s1m12.280s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m12.748s1m12.303s1m12.414s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.088s1m12.659s1m12.701s
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m12.896s1m12.485s1m12.796s
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m13.107s1m12.691s 
12Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m13.038s1m12.728s 
13Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m13.063s1m12.736s 
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.217s1m12.916s 
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.326s1m12.940s 
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.326s  
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.336s  
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.435s  
19Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.978s  
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.292s  

George Russell claimed Mercedes' first pole position of the 2024 F1 season by topping a thrilling qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix. 

In an incredible showdown, Russell and Red Bull's Max Verstappen set idential lap times but it was the Mercedes driver who took pole due to completing his lap first. 

McLaren's Lando Norris was third-fastest and just 0.021s away from claiming pole, with teammate Oscar Piastri joining him on the second row in fourth. 

RB's Daniel Ricciardo starred on his way to claiming fifth, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso pipped Lewis Hamilton to sixth. 

Yuki Tsunoda, who will stay at RB next season, finished eighth, ahead of Lance Stroll and Alex Albon. 

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were shockingly dumped out in the second part of qualifying. 

Meanwhile, there was another qualifying disaster for Sergio Perez, who suffered his second straight Q1 elimination with a time only good enough for 16th on the grid. 

