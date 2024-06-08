2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.013s 1m11.742s 1m12.000s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.360s 1m12.549s 1m12.000s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m12.959s 1m12.201s 1m12.021s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.907s 1m12.462s 1m12.103s 5 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m13.240s 1m12.572s 1m12.178s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.117s 1m12.635s 1m12.228s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.851s 1m11.979s 1m12.280s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m12.748s 1m12.303s 1m12.414s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.088s 1m12.659s 1m12.701s 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m12.896s 1m12.485s 1m12.796s 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m13.107s 1m12.691s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m13.038s 1m12.728s 13 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m13.063s 1m12.736s 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.217s 1m12.916s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.326s 1m12.940s 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.326s 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.336s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.435s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.978s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m14.292s

George Russell claimed Mercedes' first pole position of the 2024 F1 season by topping a thrilling qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix.

In an incredible showdown, Russell and Red Bull's Max Verstappen set idential lap times but it was the Mercedes driver who took pole due to completing his lap first.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third-fastest and just 0.021s away from claiming pole, with teammate Oscar Piastri joining him on the second row in fourth.

RB's Daniel Ricciardo starred on his way to claiming fifth, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso pipped Lewis Hamilton to sixth.

Yuki Tsunoda, who will stay at RB next season, finished eighth, ahead of Lance Stroll and Alex Albon.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were shockingly dumped out in the second part of qualifying.

Meanwhile, there was another qualifying disaster for Sergio Perez, who suffered his second straight Q1 elimination with a time only good enough for 16th on the grid.