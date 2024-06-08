Yuki Tsunoda to stay with RB for F1 2025 after Red Bull snub

Yuki Tsunoda will continue to drive for RB during the 2025 F1 season after being overlooked by the senior Red Bull team.

The 24-year-old Japanese racer had been expected to stay with RB after Red Bull opted to re-sign Sergio Perez for the next two seasons, and official confirmation came from the team on Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

It comes after an impressive start to the season for Tsunoda, who has outperformed teammate Daniel Ricciardo and scored 19 points for RB across the opening eight races.

“I’m very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year,” Tsunoda said.

“For that, I want to thank everyone at Red Bull and Honda who have played such an important role in my career and will continue to do so. The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it.

“It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid. We have already made clear progress this season and that really motivates me to always give of my best and that’s what I’ll continue to do with VCARB.

“For the moment, I’m concentrating on the remaining races this season, with the aim of bringing home as many points as possible, always growing with the team, laying the groundwork to do even better next year!”

RB team principal Laurent Mekies added: “I watched Yuki’s progress in Formula 1 with interest even before I returned to Faenza and it’s been impressive, year after year.

“The step up he has made this year is simply phenomenal, and he keeps surprising us all, race after race. There’s no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player.

“We continue to get a better understanding of what he needs from us and vice versa, so we are progressing together, Yuki as a driver and the team, as Visa Cash App RB.

“We share the same ambitions, so there are several good reasons to continue our journey together. He still has a lot to give!”

Tsunoda has been linked with a possible switch to Aston Martin when Japanese engine manufacturer come aboard to supply their power units in 2026, and a one-year extension leaves that door open.

The second RB seat is expected to go to either Ricciardo, or Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson.