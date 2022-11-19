Russell goes fastest for Mercedes with a 1m25.395s, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. Albon slots into fifth.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final practice session of 2022 - LIVE UPDATES
The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend continues at the Yas Marina Circuit with the final practice and qualifying sessions of the year.
Max Verstappen was the man to beat in second practice, topping the session by 0.3s.
With a lot to play for in the F1 drivers' and constructors' standings, who will come out on top and claim pole position?
Follow all the sessions throughout the day here.
Verstappen is flying and on course to destory Hamilton's benchmark.
Hamilton, Perez, Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Vettel, Russell and Norris.
Hamilton's red flag incident will be investigated after the session.
Verstappen's first time of the day puts him second, 0.2s off Verstappen.
Hamilton takes to the top of the timesheets with a 1m25.824s.
Noted by the stewards - failing to slow under the red flag.
"Hamilton overtook the Haas under a red flag as well," seems that he overtook two cars - Norris and the Haas.
The debris has been cleared.
"Something broke, I felt there was something strange with the front axle."
Some debris on track after Gasly's front-right wheel suffered a failure of some sort. A bit strange.
Perez takes to the top on the mediums with a 1m25.861s, 0.1s ahead of Hamilton.
Norris moves into ninth, 0.6s off Hamilton's earlier benchmark.
Albon improves to 10th overall, just ahead of his teammate Latifi.
"I got fire on the front left brake," he's back out on track now after a trip to the pit lane.
Perez's first time of the day puts him seventh overall on the mediums, 0.4s off the pace.
Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Russell, Vettel, Albon, Ricciardo and Bottas.
Leclerc finds more time on the mediums to move level with Hamilton, 0.045s between those two.
Leclerc improves his time but stays third, 0.7s off Hamilton.
Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Ricciardo, Magnussen and Schumacher.
The Mercedes destory the Ferraris on the softs. Hamilton is quickest now with a 1m26.040s, 0.4s ahead of teammate Russell.
Sainz now takes to the top with a 1m26.931s, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc goes 0.5s quicker than Sainz at the top of the timesheets.
Sainz sets the first time of the day with a 1m27.821s.