George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit,

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final practice session of 2022 - LIVE UPDATES

  • Final practice is at 10:30am UK time. Qualifying is at 2pm

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend continues at the Yas Marina Circuit with the final practice and qualifying sessions of the year.

Max Verstappen was the man to beat in second practice, topping the session by 0.3s. 

With a lot to play for in the F1 drivers' and constructors' standings, who will come out on top and claim pole position?

Follow all the sessions throughout the day here.

11:13

Russell goes fastest for Mercedes with a 1m25.395s, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. Albon slots into fifth. 

11:12

Verstappen is flying and on course to destory Hamilton's benchmark.

11:10
Top 10 with 20 minutes to go

Hamilton, Perez, Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Vettel, Russell and Norris.

11:09

Hamilton's red flag incident will be investigated after the session.

11:07

Verstappen's first time of the day puts him second, 0.2s off Verstappen.

11:07

Hamilton takes to the top of the timesheets with a 1m25.824s.

11:05
Hamilton under investigation

Noted by the stewards - failing to slow under the red flag.

11:05
Norris team radio

"Hamilton overtook the Haas under a red flag as well," seems that he overtook two cars - Norris and the Haas.

11:04
Session back underway

The debris has been cleared.

11:04
11:00
Gasly team radio

"Something broke, I felt there was something strange with the front axle."

10:59
Red Flag

Some debris on track after Gasly's front-right wheel suffered a failure of some sort. A bit strange.

10:57

Perez takes to the top on the mediums with a 1m25.861s, 0.1s ahead of Hamilton.

10:55

Norris moves into ninth, 0.6s off Hamilton's earlier benchmark.

10:54

Albon improves to 10th overall, just ahead of his teammate Latifi.

10:51
Norris team radio

"I got fire on the front left brake," he's back out on track now after a trip to the pit lane.

10:51

Perez's first time of the day puts him seventh overall on the mediums, 0.4s off the pace.

10:50
Order with 20 minutes to go

Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Russell, Vettel, Albon, Ricciardo and Bottas.

10:49

Leclerc finds more time on the mediums to move level with Hamilton, 0.045s between those two.

10:44

Leclerc improves his time but stays third, 0.7s off Hamilton.

10:43
Current order

Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Ricciardo, Magnussen and Schumacher.

10:42

The Mercedes destory the Ferraris on the softs. Hamilton is quickest now with a 1m26.040s, 0.4s ahead of teammate Russell.

10:41

Sainz now takes to the top with a 1m26.931s, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.

10:41

Leclerc goes 0.5s quicker than Sainz at the top of the timesheets.

10:36

Sainz sets the first time of the day with a 1m27.821s.

