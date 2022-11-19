F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Full Qualifying results
Results from qualifying at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - QUALIFYING RESULTS
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.754s
|1m24.622s
|1m23.824s
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1m24.820s
|1m24.419s
|1m24.052s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.211s
|1m24.517s
|1m24.092s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.090s
|1m24.521s
|1m24.242s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m25.594s
|1m24.774s
|1m24.508s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m25.545s
|1m24.940s
|1m24.511s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.387s
|1m24.903s
|1m24.769s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.735s
|1m25.007s
|1m24.830s
|9
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m25.523s
|1m24.974s
|1m24.961s
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.766s
|1m25.068s
|1m25.045s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.782s
|1m25.096s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m25.630s
|1m25.219s
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m25.711s
|1m25.225s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m25.741s
|1m25.359s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m25.594s
|1m25.408s
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m25.834s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m25.859s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m25.892s
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m26.028s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m26.054s
Max Verstappen will start Sunday's F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position after beating Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in qualifying.
The Mexican had the advantage going into Q3, but the reigning champion showed his class when it mattered.
Charles Leclerc will start from third on the grid ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Recent Abu Dhabi winners:
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)