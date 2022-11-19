F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Full Qualifying results

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - QUALIFYING RESULTS Pos. Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.754s 1m24.622s 1m23.824s 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 1m24.820s 1m24.419s 1m24.052s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.211s 1m24.517s 1m24.092s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.090s 1m24.521s 1m24.242s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m25.594s 1m24.774s 1m24.508s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m25.545s 1m24.940s 1m24.511s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m25.387s 1m24.903s 1m24.769s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m25.735s 1m25.007s 1m24.830s 9 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m25.523s 1m24.974s 1m24.961s 10 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m25.766s 1m25.068s 1m25.045s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m25.782s 1m25.096s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m25.630s 1m25.219s 13 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 1m25.711s 1m25.225s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m25.741s 1m25.359s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m25.594s 1m25.408s 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m25.834s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m25.859s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m25.892s 19 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m26.028s 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1m26.054s

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position after beating Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in qualifying.

The Mexican had the advantage going into Q3, but the reigning champion showed his class when it mattered.

Charles Leclerc will start from third on the grid ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Recent Abu Dhabi winners:

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)