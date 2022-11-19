F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Full Qualifying results

19 Nov 2022
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR22. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

Results from qualifying at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - QUALIFYING RESULTS
Pos.DriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.754s1m24.622s1m23.824s
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1m24.820s1m24.419s1m24.052s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m25.211s1m24.517s1m24.092s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m25.090s1m24.521s1m24.242s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m25.594s1m24.774s1m24.508s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m25.545s1m24.940s1m24.511s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m25.387s1m24.903s1m24.769s
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m25.735s1m25.007s1m24.830s
9Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m25.523s1m24.974s1m24.961s
10Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m25.766s1m25.068s1m25.045s
11Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m25.782s1m25.096s 
12Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m25.630s1m25.219s 
13Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m25.711s1m25.225s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m25.741s1m25.359s 
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m25.594s1m25.408s 
16Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m25.834s  
17Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m25.859s  
18Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m25.892s  
19Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m26.028s  
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m26.054s

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position after beating Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in qualifying.

The Mexican had the advantage going into Q3, but the reigning champion showed his class when it mattered.

Charles Leclerc will start from third on the grid ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Recent Abu Dhabi winners:

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

 