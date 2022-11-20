F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Max Verstappen wins, Lewis Hamilton retires!
The cooldown room speculation about Vettel returning to F1
Verstappen takes the win ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Ocon, Stroll, Ricciardo and Vettel.
His first mechanical DNF since Austria 2018!
Perez is 1.8s off Leclerc in the fight for second.
With three laps to go, Hamilton looks to be out of the race.
Perez is now 3.5s behind Leclerc for second.
Hamilton has Sainz just 1.6s behind him for fourth.
Perez is now 4.6s behind Leclerc.
5.4s is the gap between Leclerc and Perez for second.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Ocon, Stroll, Ricciardo, Vettel, Tsunoda, Albon, Gasly, Zhou, Schumacher, Bottas, Magnussen and Latifi.
The gap is now 6.3s between Perez and Leclerc.
Perez is now 6.9s behind Leclerc for second.
The gap is eight seconds now.
"The tyres are good. Just tell Checo to go full send, the tyres will be fine."
"Give me his [Checo] lap times."
Perez gets past Hamilton finally.
He has 9.9s to make up on Leclerc.
Perez overtakes Hamilton into the middle sector chicane but Hamilton re-overtakes him.
It's costing the Mexican crucial time to Leclerc.
Perez is on course to catch Leclerc for P2.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Ricciardo, Ocon, Zhou, Vettel, Stroll, Gasly, Tsunoda, Albon, Schumacher, Bottas, Magnussen and Latifi
Five-second penalty for causing a collision.
"We believe we need to do 29.9 for Plan C."
"Don't leave me on a one-stop mate."
Pit stops for Sainz and Russell - fresh hards for both of them.
Russell also serves his five-second penalty.