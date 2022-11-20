Crash Home
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit,

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Max Verstappen wins, Lewis Hamilton retires!

15:17
How it ended

F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP

15:16
What Verstappen, Perez and Leclerc said

The cooldown room speculation about Vettel returning to F1

 

14:40
Full results
The start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Race
14:31
Verstappen wins!

Verstappen takes the win ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Ocon, Stroll, Ricciardo and Vettel.

14:31
Hamilton is out

His first mechanical DNF since Austria 2018!

14:29
FInal łap

Perez is 1.8s off Leclerc in the fight for second.

14:27
A problem for Hamilton

With three laps to go, Hamilton looks to be out of the race.

14:25
Gap update

Perez is now 3.5s behind Leclerc for second.

14:25
Lap 54/58

Hamilton has Sainz just 1.6s behind him for fourth.

14:24
Five laps to go

Perez is now 4.6s behind Leclerc.

14:22
Gap update

5.4s is the gap between Leclerc and Perez for second.

14:22
The order on Lap 52

Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Ocon, Stroll, Ricciardo, Vettel, Tsunoda, Albon, Gasly, Zhou, Schumacher, Bottas, Magnussen and Latifi.

14:20
Lap 51/58

The gap is now 6.3s between Perez and Leclerc.

14:19
Gap update

Perez is now 6.9s behind Leclerc for second.

14:17
Personal best from Leclerc

The gap is eight seconds now.

14:15
Verstappen team radio

"The tyres are good. Just tell Checo to go full send, the tyres will be fine."

14:14
Leclerc team radio

"Give me his [Checo] lap times."

14:13
Lap 46/58

Perez gets past Hamilton finally.

He has 9.9s to make up on Leclerc.

14:11
Lap 45/58

Perez overtakes Hamilton into the middle sector chicane but Hamilton re-overtakes him.

It's costing the Mexican crucial time to Leclerc.

14:09

Perez is on course to catch Leclerc for P2.

14:07
The order on Lap 42

Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Ricciardo, Ocon, Zhou, Vettel, Stroll, Gasly, Tsunoda, Albon, Schumacher, Bottas, Magnussen and Latifi

14:06
Penalty for Schumacher

Five-second penalty for causing a collision.

14:05
Ferrari tell Leclerc

"We believe we need to do 29.9 for Plan C."

14:04
Hamilton radio

"Don't leave me on a one-stop mate."

14:03
Lap 40/58

Pit stops for Sainz and Russell - fresh hards for both of them.

Russell also serves his five-second penalty. 

