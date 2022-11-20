Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc speculated about Sebastian Vettel returning to F1 in cooldown room at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

20 Nov 2022
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

Sebastian Vettel’s future, on the day of his retirement, was debated in the cooldown room at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Podium trio Max VerstappenCharles Leclerc and Sergio Perez reflected on the race and on the potential comeback of Vettel whose esteemed career is now over.

Perez: What happened at the start?

Verstappen: A wheel spin as soon as I dropped the clutch.

Leclerc: It was tiring, huh?

Verstappen: What’s that?

Leclerc: It was tiring.

Verstappen: Especially when you have to go flat-out until the end.

Perez: For me, it was like a two-lap race.

Leclerc: I was pushing all the way.

Verstappen: With the wets on, we were pushing… but not really.

Leclerc: Kevin Magnussen wouldn’t let me past and I lost 1.5s.

Perez: I was following Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

Perez: It didn’t feel like a goodbye to Seb. No?

Leclerc: Sorry?

Perez: It didn’t feel like a goodbye. I get the feeling he will come back.

Leclerc: I don’t think he will come back.

 