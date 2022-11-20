Podium trio Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez reflected on the race and on the potential comeback of Vettel whose esteemed career is now over.

Perez: What happened at the start?

Verstappen: A wheel spin as soon as I dropped the clutch.

Leclerc: It was tiring, huh?

Verstappen: What’s that?

Leclerc: It was tiring.

Verstappen: Especially when you have to go flat-out until the end.

Perez: For me, it was like a two-lap race.

Leclerc: I was pushing all the way.

Verstappen: With the wets on, we were pushing… but not really.

Leclerc: Kevin Magnussen wouldn’t let me past and I lost 1.5s.

Perez: I was following Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

Perez: It didn’t feel like a goodbye to Seb. No?

Leclerc: Sorry?

Perez: It didn’t feel like a goodbye. I get the feeling he will come back.

Leclerc: I don’t think he will come back.