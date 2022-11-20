F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 22
Full race results from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|58 Laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 8.771s
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|+ 10.093s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 24.892s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|+ 35.888s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 56.234s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 57.240s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 76.931s
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 83.268s
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 83.898s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 89.371s
|12
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|+ 1 Lap
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+ 1 Lap
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 1 Lap
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|+ 1 Lap
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Max Verstappen has won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Both drivers opted for a one-stop strategy, allowing Leclerc to beat Perez to P2 in the standings.
Lewis Hamilton suffered a DNF late on - his first technical retirement since 2018.
Abu Dhabi winners
2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)