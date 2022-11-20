F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 22

Connor McDonagh's picture
20 Nov 2022
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi

Full race results from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing58 Laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 8.771s
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing+ 10.093s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+ 24.892s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team+ 35.888s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+ 56.234s
7Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 57.240s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 76.931s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team+ 83.268s
10Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 83.898s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri + 89.371s
12Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+ 1 Lap
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+ 1 Lap
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri+ 1 Lap
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+ 1 Lap
16Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team+ 1 Lap
17Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team+ 1 Lap
 Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 
 Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing 
 Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team

Max Verstappen has won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Both drivers opted for a one-stop strategy, allowing Leclerc to beat Perez to P2 in the standings.

Lewis Hamilton suffered a DNF late on - his first technical retirement since 2018.

Abu Dhabi winners

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

 