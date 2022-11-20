F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 22

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 58 Laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari + 8.771s 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing + 10.093s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari + 24.892s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team + 35.888s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team + 56.234s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 57.240s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team + 76.931s 9 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team + 83.268s 10 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team + 83.898s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri + 89.371s 12 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen + 1 Lap 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing + 1 Lap 14 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri + 1 Lap 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen + 1 Lap 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team + 1 Lap 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team + 1 Lap Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team

Max Verstappen has won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Both drivers opted for a one-stop strategy, allowing Leclerc to beat Perez to P2 in the standings.

Lewis Hamilton suffered a DNF late on - his first technical retirement since 2018.

Abu Dhabi winners

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)