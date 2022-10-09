Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,

F1 Japanese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES - race red flagged in heavy rain

  • F1 Japanese Grand Prix red flagged after Carlos Sainz crashed out on first lap.
  • Max Verstappen led from pole position - he can claim the F1 2022 title today.
  • Will weather ruin his chances?

Reporting By:
06:57
Carlos Sainz

“I don’t know why in these conditions we risk having a tractor on track”.

"You are praying for those behind you.

"We are driving without visibility.

"I don't know if people understand - even behind a Safety Car we go at 100kph and we still see nothing.

"If someone hits a tractor, it's over."

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari F1-75. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
06:52
Statement from the FIA

"In relation to the recovery of the incident on Lap 3, the Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralised. Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field.

"As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap."

06:48

The restart has been suspended. Conditions haven't improved.

06:46

The rain still falls with a number of rivers and standing water on track.

06:43
Lap 1...
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese
06:43

FIA: “Wet weather tyres are mandatory”

06:40

FIA confirm there will be multiple laps behind the Safety Car.

06:39

Two laps need to be completed by the leader for some points to be awarded. Zero have been completed without a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car.

06:38

It will be a rolling start behind the Safety Car.

06:36
What's going on?

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese
06:35

The race will resume in 15 minutes.

06:29
The Japanese fans
Circuit atmosphere - fans in the grandstand. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
06:27
06:24

Gasly was unhappy because there was a tractor on track: "God! What the?! What is this tractor?! What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it, like... This is unacceptable! What has happened? Can't believe this!"

06:21
Word from the FIA

"Red Flag due to worsening weather conditions and recovery operations required on track. Restart time will be confirmed by Race Control."

06:20

No news from the FIA just yet so get a coffee while you can.

06:15

Sky Germany are reporting that the delay will be for at least 20 minutes. 

06:14
Gasly not happy

"I could have f**king killed myself."

06:11

Otmar Szafnauer says the rain should get lighter in about 10 minutes. 

06:10

Pete Bonnington: "Do you think it needs to be red-flagged?

Lewis Hamilton: "Honestly, with these tyres, yeah."

06:08

Red flag - the race has been halted with the rain getting worse.

06:08

The order under the Safety Car: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Ocon, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Schumacher, Stroll, Magnussen, Norris, Bottas, Latifi, Vettel, Zhou, Gasly.

OUT: Sainz, Albon.

06:07

Replays show Alonso having contact with Vettel, forcing the German to spin.

06:05

Albon is also out of the race.

06:05

Sainz has crashed! Safety Car deployed.

