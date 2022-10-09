F1 Japanese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES - race red flagged in heavy rain

\u201cI don\u2019t know why in these conditions we risk having a tractor on track\u201d."You are praying for those behind you."We are driving without visibility."I don't know if people understand - even behind a Safety Car we go at 100kph and we still see nothing."If someone hits a tractor, it's over."
"In relation to the recovery of the incident on Lap 3, the Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralised. Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field.
"As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap."
The restart has been suspended. Conditions haven't improved.
The rain still falls with a number of rivers and standing water on track.
FIA: “Wet weather tyres are mandatory”
FIA confirm there will be multiple laps behind the Safety Car.
Two laps need to be completed by the leader for some points to be awarded. Zero have been completed without a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car.
It will be a rolling start behind the Safety Car.
The race will resume in 15 minutes.
Gasly was unhappy because there was a tractor on track: "God! What the?! What is this tractor?! What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it, like... This is unacceptable! What has happened? Can't believe this!"
"Red Flag due to worsening weather conditions and recovery operations required on track. Restart time will be confirmed by Race Control."
No news from the FIA just yet so get a coffee while you can.
Sky Germany are reporting that the delay will be for at least 20 minutes.
"I could have f**king killed myself."
Otmar Szafnauer says the rain should get lighter in about 10 minutes.
Pete Bonnington: "Do you think it needs to be red-flagged?
Lewis Hamilton: "Honestly, with these tyres, yeah."
Red flag - the race has been halted with the rain getting worse.
The order under the Safety Car: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Ocon, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Schumacher, Stroll, Magnussen, Norris, Bottas, Latifi, Vettel, Zhou, Gasly.
OUT: Sainz, Albon.
Replays show Alonso having contact with Vettel, forcing the German to spin.
Albon is also out of the race.
Sainz has crashed! Safety Car deployed.