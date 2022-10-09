F1 2022 Japanese Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 18
Full race results from the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|28 Laps
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|27.066s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|32.736s
|4
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|39.685s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|40.326s
|6
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|46.358s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|46.369s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|47.661s
|9
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|70.143s
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|70.782s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|72.877s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|73.904s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|75.599s
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|86.016s
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|86.496s
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|87.043s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|88.091s
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|92.523s
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|DNF
Max Verstappen has been crowned a two-time F1 champion after winning the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.
There were question marks about how many points F1 were going to award after there was confusion about the sporting regulations.
The Dutchman was informed he was the champion by Johnny Herbert in the interview in parc ferme following Charles Leclerc's penalty.
Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for 'gaining an unfair advantage' on the final lap, promoting Sergio Perez to P2.
Recent F1 Japanese GP winners
2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)