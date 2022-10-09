F1 2022 Japanese Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 18

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 28 Laps 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 27.066s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 32.736s 4 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 39.685s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 40.326s 6 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 46.358s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 46.369s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 47.661s 9 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 70.143s 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 70.782s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 72.877s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 73.904s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 75.599s 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 86.016s 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 86.496s 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 87.043s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 88.091s 18 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 92.523s Alex Albon THA Williams Racing DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari DNF

Max Verstappen has been crowned a two-time F1 champion after winning the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

There were question marks about how many points F1 were going to award after there was confusion about the sporting regulations.

The Dutchman was informed he was the champion by Johnny Herbert in the interview in parc ferme following Charles Leclerc's penalty.

Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for 'gaining an unfair advantage' on the final lap, promoting Sergio Perez to P2.

Recent F1 Japanese GP winners

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)