F1 2022 Japanese Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 18

Connor McDonagh's picture
9 Oct 2022
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL36. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day. -

Full race results from the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

 
2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing28 Laps
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing27.066s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari32.736s
4Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team39.685s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team40.326s
6Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team46.358s
7Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team46.369s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team47.661s
9Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing70.143s
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team70.782s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team72.877s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team73.904s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 75.599s
14Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team86.016s
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen86.496s
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen87.043s
17Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri88.091s
18Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team92.523s
 Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingDNF
 Carlos SainzESPScuderia FerrariDNF

Max Verstappen has been crowned a two-time F1 champion after winning the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

There were question marks about how many points F1 were going to award after there was confusion about the sporting regulations.

The Dutchman was informed he was the champion by Johnny Herbert in the interview in parc ferme following Charles Leclerc's penalty.

Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for 'gaining an unfair advantage' on the final lap, promoting Sergio Perez to P2.

Recent F1 Japanese GP winners

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

 