F1 Monaco LIVE: Leclerc fastest in FP1 after Alonso and Hadjar crashes

Lawson might be in a bit of hot water here, after leaving the pits when the lights had changed to red. That is one of the biggest no nos in the rulebook.
The sixth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Monaco Grand Prix.
A divisive event among the F1 fanbase, Monaco is still viewed as the jewel in the championship's crown, with the narrow, twisting streets offering a challenge seen nowhere else on the calendar. With no time to rest on the 19-turn, 3.337km layout, even the smallest of mistakes can carry a huge penalty.
Don't expect to see too much focus on long runs across Friday, with the focus solely on securing an elevated grid position, given how difficult overtaking is in the Principality - a point highlighted by the fact that only Lance Stroll completed an on-track overtake after lap one in 2025.
Kimi Antonelli arrives in Monaco full of confidence after winning the Canadian Grand Prix, to make it four straight victories for the Italian teenager. Should he take to the top step of the podium in Monaco, he will equal Lewis Hamilton's greatest winning streak, with the seven-time champion twice achieving five on the bounce.
But he will face stiff competition from Mercedes team-mate George Russell, with whom he engaged in a tense wheel-to-wheel battle in Montreal before the Briton retired through a reliability issue.
McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari will also fancy their chances of disrupting Mercedes' early dominance, with Monaco often throwing up a surprise result in the midst of a dominant era.
Given its strength in low and mid-speed corners, Ferrari has been widely tipped as the favourite for success in Monaco, with home hero Charles Leclerc looking to replicate his 2024 success.
2026 Monaco Grand Prix Friday schedule
FP1 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST
FP2: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST
Charles Leclerc set the pace ahead of Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari made an impressive start to the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.
Leclerc, who heads into his home F1 race having signed a fresh contract extension with Ferrari, produced a 1m13.978s on medium tyres to end up 0.226 seconds clear of his seven-time world champion team-mate Hamilton in a Scuderia one-two.
Charles Leclerc topped the opening session of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, leading team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari one-two.
FP1 saw drivers spend the first half of the session running on the hard tyres, rubbering in the track before beginning to push on the medium Pirelli options.
Lawson might be in a bit of hot water here, after leaving the pits when the lights had changed to red. That is one of the biggest no nos in the rulebook.
The top 10 in FP1 are:
Session over, and the practice starts are all the action we will see, with drivers permitted to complete two practice starts.
The track is open once again
The session will resume at 14:29 local time, but no further times will be set. This just means drivers can complete practice starts.
The rears locked on Alonso's car, causing the car to pitch into the wall, and it looks like this could be the end of the session, with less than two minutes remaining.
The red flag is out again to allow for a piece of Aloso's front wing to be recovered from the middle of the track on the run to the chicane.
Lawson so nearly copies Hadjar's crash. He lost the rear on the exit of the Swimming Pool, but caught the slide. Minor contact made with the inside wall, and he reports damage, but that could have been a lot worse. He's returned to the pits for precautionary checks.
Anotnelli is pushed back further, as Verstappen goes third fastest. Russell is fifth, but some way off his Mercedes team-mate.
Antonelli's time at the top is over, as Hamilton unleashes his medium rubber and goes fastest with a 1m14.204s. But there's Leclerc! 1m13.78s puts him over two tenths clear of his Ferrari team-mate.
Ferrari are in this!
Verstappen is complaining about a release that "just doesn't work." It's quite possibly a downshift switch, which has been the cause of various complaints so far this year.
You can hear the wheelspin on acceleration out of the low-speed corners. He goes third fastest, which is mega considering how dodgy the lap looked.
Medium tyres for most, with Bottas the first to run the red-walled soft tyres.
The session resumes after Hadjar's Red Bull is cleared out of the way.
The session will resume at 14:13 local time, so in one minute.
Hadjar lost the rear through the first part of the swimming pool exit, locked all four tyres, and he then went nose-first into the wall, before his Red Bull spun and slammed its rear into the wall for added damage.
Hadjar crashes heavily on the exit of the swimming pool. That could well be his day over as the red flags fly.
Norris is pushing beyond what you really should in FP1 and it's not really yeilding results. The rear almost overtakes the front...and Hadjar has crashed!
Having fitted the mediums earlier than any of the other front-runners, Antonelli now sets a session-topping effort, with a 1m14.537s effort He is four tenths clear of Leclerc, but Russell is now setting his own best sectors.
The top 10 after 30 minutes:
As we reach the halfway points, the majority of the field has pulled into the pits. Quite possibly, we'll begin to see a lot of medium tyre runs soon.
We're under 75 seconds, as Leclerc puts in a 1m14.928s. His hards are 19 laps old, so unlike Verstappen's Red Bull, the Ferrari is able to keep its tyres alive a little longer.
"My tyres are completely dead," reports Verstappen. His hard tyres have lasted just 15 laps.
Antonelli has now put on a set of mediums.
The errors are beginning to creep in, as Leclerc narrowly avoids a costly brush with the barriers, and Piastri slows unexpectedly.
Hamilton then comes close to a collision with an Alpine, before losing the rear at the chicance. He improved to second place, but that was a very loose car.