Lewis Hamilton heads Charles Leclerc in F1 Monaco GP second practice, Lando Norris in trouble

Lewis Hamilton led Formula 1 team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari took another one-two in second practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.

After home hero Leclerc, fresh from signing a contract extension with Ferrari, edged out Hamilton in the first practice session, the seven-time world champion turned the tables on his team-mate to set the pace in FP2 in Monte Carlo.

Hamilton posted a 1m13.026s as the field used Pirelli’s softest tyres for the first time to top Friday practice by 0.111 seconds.

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Norris climbs out of his stricken McLaren

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However, Ferrari’s advantage was not as big as it was in first practice, with Max Verstappen putting his Red Bull third in the timesheets, and within two-tenths of striking distance.

George Russell headed Mercedes team-mate and championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli in fourth, with the Silver Arrows pair 0.379s and 0.503s off the outright pace respectively.

Isack Hadjar recovered from his crash in first practice to end up sixth fastest in the other Red Bull, though the Frenchman was over a second adrift.

Oscar Piastri was seventh as the sole McLaren to feature inside the top-10 after team-mate Lando Norris stopped on track early in the session, costing him critical track time before what is considered to be the most important qualifying of the season.

Reigning world champion Norris ended up 19th in the timesheet after he ground to a halt and took to the run-off at the Nouvelle Chicane, compounding a difficult day for McLaren.

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Audi looks competitive in Monaco

Audi once again impressed as Nico Hulkenberg took eighth ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, with Ollie Bearman completing the top-10 for Haas.

Second practice was less eventful than FP1, with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto surviving a hit with the barriers exiting St Devote.

However, a late red flag was deployed when Sergio Perez’s brakes caught fire, causing him to pull his smoking Cadillac over at Casino Square.