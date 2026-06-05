2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Charles Leclerc topped the opening session of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, leading team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari one-two.

FP1 saw drivers spend the first half of the session running on the hard tyres, rubbering in the track before beginning to push on the medium Pirelli options.

As the times fell, the errors began to creep in, with drivers appearing to suffer with front locking at multiple corners, while battling turn-in oversteer at the Neuvelle Chicane and the second part of the Swimming Pool.

After Lando Norris narrowly avoided disaster at the latter corner, Isack Hadjar was not so fortunate, as he lost control of his Red Bull, which went nose-first into the barriers, with the rear pitching around and making heavy contact, causing the first of two red flag interuptions.

The second came after Fernando Alonso was caught out by front locking into the Neuvelle Chicane, which sent his car into the barriers. While he was able to recover to the pits, debris left on the track meant the red flags were shown, bringing an end to any meaningful running.

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Max Verstappen was third despite complaints about his Red Bull, with championship combatants Kimi Antonelli and George Russell both in the top five.

McLaren showed flashes of pace, but Norris could manage only sixth place, with Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Pierre Gasly rounding out the top 10.

2026 F1 Monaco GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.978s 31 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m14.204s 28 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.491s 26 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m14.537s 31 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m14.983s 29 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m15.291s 27 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m15.343s 27 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m15.565s 29 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m15.750s 31 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.828s 32 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m15.989s 33 12 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m16.041s 31 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.148s 14 14 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m16.170s 28 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.189s 32 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m16.292s 31 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m16.333s 31 18 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.389s 34 19 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.431s 31 20 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.678s 21 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m17.460s 27 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.556s 16