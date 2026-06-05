2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Charles Leclerc topped the opening session of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, leading team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari one-two.
FP1 saw drivers spend the first half of the session running on the hard tyres, rubbering in the track before beginning to push on the medium Pirelli options.
As the times fell, the errors began to creep in, with drivers appearing to suffer with front locking at multiple corners, while battling turn-in oversteer at the Neuvelle Chicane and the second part of the Swimming Pool.
After Lando Norris narrowly avoided disaster at the latter corner, Isack Hadjar was not so fortunate, as he lost control of his Red Bull, which went nose-first into the barriers, with the rear pitching around and making heavy contact, causing the first of two red flag interuptions.
The second came after Fernando Alonso was caught out by front locking into the Neuvelle Chicane, which sent his car into the barriers. While he was able to recover to the pits, debris left on the track meant the red flags were shown, bringing an end to any meaningful running.
Max Verstappen was third despite complaints about his Red Bull, with championship combatants Kimi Antonelli and George Russell both in the top five.
McLaren showed flashes of pace, but Norris could manage only sixth place, with Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Pierre Gasly rounding out the top 10.
|2026 F1 Monaco GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.978s
|31
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m14.204s
|28
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.491s
|26
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m14.537s
|31
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m14.983s
|29
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m15.291s
|27
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m15.343s
|27
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m15.565s
|29
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m15.750s
|31
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.828s
|32
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m15.989s
|33
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m16.041s
|31
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.148s
|14
|14
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m16.170s
|28
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.189s
|32
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m16.292s
|31
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m16.333s
|31
|18
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.389s
|34
|19
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.431s
|31
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.678s
|21
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m17.460s
|27
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.556s
|16