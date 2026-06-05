2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Perez in Monaco
Perez in Monaco
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Charles Leclerc topped the opening session of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, leading team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari one-two. 

FP1 saw drivers spend the first half of the session running on the hard tyres, rubbering in the track before beginning to push on the medium Pirelli options.

As the times fell, the errors began to creep in, with drivers appearing to suffer with front locking at multiple corners, while battling turn-in oversteer at the Neuvelle Chicane and the second part of the Swimming Pool. 

After Lando Norris narrowly avoided disaster at the latter corner, Isack Hadjar was not so fortunate, as he lost control of his Red Bull, which went nose-first into the barriers, with the rear pitching around and making heavy contact, causing the first of two red flag interuptions. 

The second came after Fernando Alonso was caught out by front locking into the Neuvelle Chicane, which sent his car into the barriers. While he was able to recover to the pits, debris left on the track meant the red flags were shown, bringing an end to any meaningful running. 

Max Verstappen was third despite complaints about his Red Bull, with championship combatants Kimi Antonelli and George Russell both in the top five. 

McLaren showed flashes of pace, but Norris could manage only sixth place, with Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Pierre Gasly rounding out the top 10. 

2026 F1 Monaco GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.978s31
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m14.204s28
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.491s26
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.537s31
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.983s29
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m15.291s27
7Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m15.343s27
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m15.565s29
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m15.750s31
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.828s32
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m15.989s33
12Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m16.041s31
13Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.148s14
14Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m16.170s28
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.189s32
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m16.292s31
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m16.333s31
18Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.389s34
19Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.431s31
20Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.678s21
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m17.460s27
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.556s16

 

In this article

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

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