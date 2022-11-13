Crash Home
F1
Live
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Mercedes' big chance to finally win! LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

  • Race starts at 6pm UK / 1pm EST / 10am PST

Mercedes finally have a major chance to win their first race of 2022 at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

George Russell, who won Saturday’s sprint race, starts in pole position and Lewis Hamilton is second.

Will team orders come into play to frustrate Max Verstappen?

Reporting By:
17:34
Will Mick stick around?
Mick Schumacher (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,

Haas say they have decided whether to keep Mick Schumacher - but won't reveal their decision yet.

 

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:31
Not a happy man

Fernando Alonso was scathing about Alpine yesterday, after contact with teammate Esteban Ocon in the sprint race.

How will his race play out today?

Fernando Alonso (ESP), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sprint
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:28
A home win?
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao

Lewis Hamilton is a Brazilian citizen, remember.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:22
The Brazilian fans bring the energy!
Circuit atmosphere - fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Race Day. -
Circuit atmosphere - fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Race Day. -
Circuit atmosphere - fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Race Day. -
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:19
Merc, Red Bull and McLaren want Ricciardo!
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:12
Max Verstappen on Mercedes

"At the moment they look unbeatable but we will analyse everything..."

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sprint
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:08
Drivers' parade
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix,
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing and Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo,
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:05
Brazilian legend in the house!
Roberto Carlos (BRA) Former Football Player. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,

Welcome, Roberto Carlos.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:00
How the grid will line up
Pierre Gasly (FRA) AlphaTauri on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo,
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:00
Hamilton to start in second
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:58
Is this Mercedes' day?
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao

Sprint race winner George Russell will start on pole position on Sunday.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:57
F1 cost cap - what next?

What's next for Formula 1's Cost Cap? | F1 2022

Watch, comment, subscribe

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
 