Haas say they have decided whether to keep Mick Schumacher - but won't reveal their decision yet.
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Mercedes' big chance to finally win! LIVE UPDATES
Mercedes finally have a major chance to win their first race of 2022 at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
George Russell, who won Saturday’s sprint race, starts in pole position and Lewis Hamilton is second.
Will team orders come into play to frustrate Max Verstappen?
Haas say they have decided whether to keep Mick Schumacher - but won't reveal their decision yet.
Fernando Alonso was scathing about Alpine yesterday, after contact with teammate Esteban Ocon in the sprint race.
How will his race play out today?
Lewis Hamilton is a Brazilian citizen, remember.
"At the moment they look unbeatable but we will analyse everything..."
Welcome, Roberto Carlos.
Sprint race winner George Russell will start on pole position on Sunday.
What's next for Formula 1's Cost Cap? | F1 2022
Watch, comment, subscribe