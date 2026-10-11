Here's a replay of the start. Look how close Leclerc got to taking the lead!
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates with Max Verstappen on pole
Live updates from Sunday's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay.
KEY MOMENTS
- Max Verstappen leads from pole
- Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton P2 and P3
- Championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts fourth, George Russell near the back
The 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place over 62 laps on Sunday.
It has been a fantastic weekend for Red Bull's Max Verstappen so far, with the Dutchman continuing his strong form from last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia by taking pole and victory in Singapore's first-ever sprint race, before securing pole again for the Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who is looking to win the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time, overcame a challenge from the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in regular qualifying to claim his 50th F1 career pole by just 0.054 seconds.
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts from fourth as he looks to further increase his points advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, which currently stands at 89 points.
It has so far been a weekend to forget for Russell, who squandered a chance to reduce his deficit to Antonelli by crashing out of the lead of Saturday's sprint race. Adding to the Briton's pain, Russell starts today's race from towards the back with an overhanging engine penalty.
The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri line up fifth and sixth as they look to avoid a repeat of their clumsy collision in the sprint race that left the team extremely angry with its drivers.
F1 Singapore GP schedule
Singapore Grand Prix, 62 laps - 1pm BST start
Russell has passed Colapinto for 14th.
Verstappen is now over a second clear of Leclerc after posting a new fastest lap of 1m37.604s.
Hamilton has dropped back, but his tyre strategy is for the long game here. He's not out of this by a long shot, but he'll be hoping there are no early safety cars.
Leclerc is closer to Verstappen at the start of lap six. He's just set a new fastest lap of 1m37.741s.
Ferrari is looking racey this evening!
Russell now past Albon for 15th. He's a few seconds from the points right now.
Another lap ticked off. Gap is under a second at the front, Hamilton is holding Antonelli at bay in third.
Verstappen now sets the fastest lap.
Fastest driver on track is Lewis Hamilton right now.
Russell is now up to 16th after passing Bottas.
Verstappen starts lap four. No change at the front.
Antonelli looks a bit quicker than Hamilton at this stage, but the Mercedes is on the softer rubber compared to the Ferrari on the medium.
The Haas duo are fighting hard over 11th, with Bearman getting the position.
Hadjar is up to 20th from the pitlane.
Verstappen starts lap three 0.5s clear of Leclerc. Hamilton still there but dropping back a little.
Verstappen leads Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Norris, Piastri, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Sainz.
Leclerc is running Verstappen hard in second. Hamilton is close behind.
Russell has gained a few spots to 17th.
Onto lap two. No change at the front, but it's tight at the front.
Leclerc got a great launch and did pressure Verstappen, but the Red Bull held firm into the braking zone of Turn 1.
Everyone is through safely by the looks of it.
Verstappen leads from Leclerc and Hamilton into Turn 1!
Antonelli is fourth.
The Singapore Grand Prix is GO!
Strategy-wise, this is expected to be a one-stop race.
The warm-up lap is underway.
What. A. View 😍