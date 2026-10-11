F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates with Max Verstappen on pole

KEY MOMENTS

Max Verstappen leads from pole

Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton P2 and P3

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts fourth, George Russell near the back

The 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place over 62 laps on Sunday.

It has been a fantastic weekend for Red Bull's Max Verstappen so far, with the Dutchman continuing his strong form from last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia by taking pole and victory in Singapore's first-ever sprint race, before securing pole again for the Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who is looking to win the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time, overcame a challenge from the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in regular qualifying to claim his 50th F1 career pole by just 0.054 seconds.

F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts from fourth as he looks to further increase his points advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, which currently stands at 89 points.

It has so far been a weekend to forget for Russell, who squandered a chance to reduce his deficit to Antonelli by crashing out of the lead of Saturday's sprint race. Adding to the Briton's pain, Russell starts today's race from towards the back with an overhanging engine penalty.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri line up fifth and sixth as they look to avoid a repeat of their clumsy collision in the sprint race that left the team extremely angry with its drivers.

F1 Singapore GP schedule

Singapore Grand Prix, 62 laps - 1pm BST start