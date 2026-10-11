Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full race results

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Singapore GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Singapore GP
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen scored his second win of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Singapore Grand Prix, after dominating from pole position in his Red Bull. 

The four-time world champion had never had a pole position at Marina Bay before this weekend, but managed a pair of them as well as a sprint victory on Saturday afternoon. 

He converted his first grand prix pole in Singapore to the lead off the line, narrowly fending off Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and absorbing early pressure from him. 

Verstappen ultimately ran away in the lead, though was closed down in the latter stages by Leclerc, who was on faster soft tyres to the Red Bull's mediums. 

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

He won the race by 7.3s over Leclerc, while Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third. 

With team-mate George Russell only ninth after starting 19th due to an engine penalty, Antonelli now goes to Austin with his first opportunity to win the 2026 world title. 

Lando Norris was fourth in the first of the McLarens ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, who passed Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.

Hamilton's race was compromised by a poor strategy, which he later apologised for. Liam Lawson was seventh for Racing Bulls ahead of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, while Isack Hadjar came from the pitlane to finish 10th in his Red Bull behind Russell. 

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix race results

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images
                         2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Gap
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing62 laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP7.3s
3Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team24.5s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team40.5s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team49.6s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP53.1s
7Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls81.6s
8Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team83.3s
9George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team84.6s
10Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing90.8s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1 lap
12Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1 lap
13Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1 lap
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1 lap
15Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls1 lap
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1 lap
17Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team2 laps
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team3 laps
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team3 laps
DNFGabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team26 laps
DNFFranco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team33 laps
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team55 laps

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Max Verstappen
Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full race results
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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