Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full race results
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen scored his second win of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Singapore Grand Prix, after dominating from pole position in his Red Bull.
The four-time world champion had never had a pole position at Marina Bay before this weekend, but managed a pair of them as well as a sprint victory on Saturday afternoon.
He converted his first grand prix pole in Singapore to the lead off the line, narrowly fending off Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and absorbing early pressure from him.
Verstappen ultimately ran away in the lead, though was closed down in the latter stages by Leclerc, who was on faster soft tyres to the Red Bull's mediums.
He won the race by 7.3s over Leclerc, while Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third.
With team-mate George Russell only ninth after starting 19th due to an engine penalty, Antonelli now goes to Austin with his first opportunity to win the 2026 world title.
Lando Norris was fourth in the first of the McLarens ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, who passed Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.
Hamilton's race was compromised by a poor strategy, which he later apologised for. Liam Lawson was seventh for Racing Bulls ahead of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, while Isack Hadjar came from the pitlane to finish 10th in his Red Bull behind Russell.
2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix race results
|2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|62 laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7.3s
|3
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|24.5s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|40.5s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|49.6s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|53.1s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|81.6s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|83.3s
|9
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|84.6s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|90.8s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 lap
|12
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1 lap
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1 lap
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1 lap
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|1 lap
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1 lap
|17
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|2 laps
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|3 laps
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|3 laps
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|26 laps
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|33 laps
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|55 laps