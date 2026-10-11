Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full race results

Max Verstappen scored his second win of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Singapore Grand Prix, after dominating from pole position in his Red Bull.

The four-time world champion had never had a pole position at Marina Bay before this weekend, but managed a pair of them as well as a sprint victory on Saturday afternoon.

He converted his first grand prix pole in Singapore to the lead off the line, narrowly fending off Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and absorbing early pressure from him.

Verstappen ultimately ran away in the lead, though was closed down in the latter stages by Leclerc, who was on faster soft tyres to the Red Bull's mediums.

Max Verstappen

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He won the race by 7.3s over Leclerc, while Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third.

With team-mate George Russell only ninth after starting 19th due to an engine penalty, Antonelli now goes to Austin with his first opportunity to win the 2026 world title.

Lando Norris was fourth in the first of the McLarens ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, who passed Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.

Hamilton's race was compromised by a poor strategy, which he later apologised for. Liam Lawson was seventh for Racing Bulls ahead of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, while Isack Hadjar came from the pitlane to finish 10th in his Red Bull behind Russell.

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix race results

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

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2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 62 laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 7.3s 3 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 24.5s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 40.5s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 49.6s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 53.1s 7 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls 81.6s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 83.3s 9 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 84.6s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 90.8s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 lap 12 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1 lap 13 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1 lap 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1 lap 15 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls 1 lap 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 lap 17 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 2 laps 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 3 laps DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 3 laps DNF Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 26 laps DNF Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 33 laps DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 55 laps