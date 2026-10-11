New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen continued his recent Formula 1 resurgence by winning the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time from pole position.

After taking pole and winning the sprint race, Verstappen put in another dominant drive to claim his 73rd career win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Sunday’s 62-lap grand prix.

Back-to-back wins in F1 have seen Verstappen move up to fourth place in the championship standings, with the Red Bull driver only eight points behind third-placed Lewis Hamilton, who had a race to forget in Singapore as he fell from third to sixth.

Another podium finish for Andrea Kimi Antonelli has seen the 20-year-old Italian stretch his advantage over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell to 102 points after the Briton finished ninth.

The result means Antonelli could wrap up his maiden F1 world championship as soon as the next F1 race at the United States Grand Prix.

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In the constructors’ world championship, Mercedes remains on course to be victorious despite Ferrari slightly closing its hefty deficit.

Ferrari sits a comfortable second, while in battle for third place, Red Bull is just seven points behind reigning world champions McLaren.

F1 2026 drivers' world championship

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 340 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 238 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 229 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 221 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 215 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 201 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 138 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 97 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 75 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 41 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 27 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 23 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 13 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 7 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 7 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 23 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0

F1 2026 constructors' world championship

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 11 578 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 444 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 339 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 332 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 100 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 68 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 0 30 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 23 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0 0