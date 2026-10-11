New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix
Updated F1 championship results after the Singapore Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen continued his recent Formula 1 resurgence by winning the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time from pole position.
After taking pole and winning the sprint race, Verstappen put in another dominant drive to claim his 73rd career win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Sunday’s 62-lap grand prix.
Back-to-back wins in F1 have seen Verstappen move up to fourth place in the championship standings, with the Red Bull driver only eight points behind third-placed Lewis Hamilton, who had a race to forget in Singapore as he fell from third to sixth.
Another podium finish for Andrea Kimi Antonelli has seen the 20-year-old Italian stretch his advantage over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell to 102 points after the Briton finished ninth.
The result means Antonelli could wrap up his maiden F1 world championship as soon as the next F1 race at the United States Grand Prix.
In the constructors’ world championship, Mercedes remains on course to be victorious despite Ferrari slightly closing its hefty deficit.
Ferrari sits a comfortable second, while in battle for third place, Red Bull is just seven points behind reigning world champions McLaren.
F1 2026 drivers' world championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|340
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|238
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|229
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|221
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|215
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|201
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|138
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|97
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|75
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|23
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|13
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|7
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
F1 2026 constructors' world championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|11
|578
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|444
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|339
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|332
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|100
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|68
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|30
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|23
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0