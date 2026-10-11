New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix

Updated F1 championship results after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory in Singapore
Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory in Singapore

 Max Verstappen continued his recent Formula 1 resurgence by winning the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time from pole position. 

After taking pole and winning the sprint race, Verstappen put in another dominant drive to claim his 73rd career win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Sunday’s 62-lap grand prix. 

Back-to-back wins in F1 have seen Verstappen move up to fourth place in the championship standings, with the Red Bull driver only eight points behind third-placed Lewis Hamilton, who had a race to forget in Singapore as he fell from third to sixth. 

Another podium finish for Andrea Kimi Antonelli has seen the 20-year-old Italian stretch his advantage over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell to 102 points after the Briton finished ninth. 

The result means Antonelli could wrap up his maiden F1 world championship as soon as the next F1 race at the United States Grand Prix. 

In the constructors’ world championship, Mercedes remains on course to be victorious despite Ferrari slightly closing its hefty deficit. 

Ferrari sits a comfortable second, while in battle for third place, Red Bull is just seven points behind reigning world champions McLaren. 

F1 2026 drivers' world championship 

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team8340
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3238
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1229
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2221
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1215
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2201
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0138
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing097
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team075
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team027
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team023
14Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team013
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team07
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team07
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
23Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00

F1 2026 constructors' world championship 

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team WinsPoints
1Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team11578
2Scuderia Ferrari HP2444
3McLaren Mastercard F1 Team2339
4Oracle Red Bull Racing2332
5Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team0100
6BWT Alpine F1 Team068
7TGR Haas F1 Team030
8Audi Revolut F1 Team023
9Atlassian Williams F1 Team012
10Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
11Cadillac F1 Team00

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Red Bull
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 Results
Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full race results
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Singapore GP
F1 Race Report
Peerless Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc for first Singapore GP win
Max Verstappen celebrates his first Singapore Grand Prix victory
F1 News
Martin Brundle buries hatchet with Kim Kardashian: ‘Did I not know the rules?’
Martin Brundle and Kim Kardashian on the Singapore F1 grid
F1 News
F1 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid after 60-place Russell penalty
Lewis Hamilton had to settle for third place
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s biggest concern heading into the Singapore GP
Max Verstappen is worried about Red Bull's starts
F1 News
Hadjar fumes amid Singapore nightmare: “Everything is breaking apart”
Isack Hadjar had a Saturday to forget in Singapore

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton apologises for ‘letting down’ Ferrari at Singapore GP
1m ago
Lewis Hamilton had a race to forget in Singapore
F1 News
When is the next F1 race? United States Grand Prix dates and schedule
49m ago
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 United States Grand Prix
F1 News
Martin Brundle buries hatchet with Kim Kardashian: ‘Did I not know the rules?’
2h ago
Martin Brundle and Kim Kardashian on the Singapore F1 grid
F1 News
F1 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid after 60-place Russell penalty
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton had to settle for third place
F1 News
FIA admits Singapore qualifying blunder “interfered with the results”
6h ago
Several drivers were left down on power at the end of SQ1

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen’s biggest concern heading into the Singapore GP
6h ago
Max Verstappen is worried about Red Bull's starts
F1 News
What time is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix today?
7h ago
F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season
F1 News
Hadjar fumes amid Singapore nightmare: “Everything is breaking apart”
21h ago
Isack Hadjar had a Saturday to forget in Singapore
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'not great enough' as Singapore GP pole gets away
22h ago
Lewis Hamilton felt pole was within reach in Singapore
F1 News
Mercedes offers fresh judgement on upgrade after Singapore GP qualifying
22h ago
Kimi Antonelli