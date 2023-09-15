Thank you for tuning in to today's live coverage of practice!Be sure to come back tomorrow for live updates and all the Saturday action, beginning with FP3 at 10:30am UK time. Qualifying will then follow at 2pm UK time - can Ferrari impress again?
How Friday practice at the F1 2023 Singapore GP unfolded
Thank you for tuning in to today's live coverage of practice!
Be sure to come back tomorrow for live updates and all the Saturday action, beginning with FP3 at 10:30am UK time. Qualifying will then follow at 2pm UK time - can Ferrari impress again?
Carlos Sainz rounds off a perfect Friday for Ferrari, as they top the timesheets in both practice sessions.
His time of a 1:32.120 is just 0.018 clear of Charles Leclerc in P2, with a healthy seven tenth advantage to Championship leader Max Verstappen for the Scuderia.
Alex Albon finished bottom of the timings, however had his session cut short early on due to a power unit issue.
Full finishing order for FP2: Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Hamilton, Norris, Perez, Verstappen, Magnussen, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Ocon, Stroll, Piastri, Tsunoda, Zhou, Gasly, Sargeant, Albon.
One driver we can spare a thought for is Oscar Piastri, who is without most of the upgrades seen on his teammate Lando Norris' car this weekend.
Despite being in P15 now, he can look forward to benefitting from the new parts which appear to be working well in Norris' favour, when he receives the remainder of the upgrades next time out in Japan.
The lap times are getting slower as data gathering commences for a lot of cars on track, including Fernando Alonso on the medium tyre.
With 10 minutes to go, don't be surprised to see the order change, which is currently: SAI, LEC, RUS, ALO, HAM, NOR, PER, VER, MAG, BOT, HUL, LAW, OCO, STR, PIA, TSU, ZHO, GAS, SAR, ALB.
Last year's winner Perez once again takes to the track on the soft tyre and once again is well short of Sainz, despite a small improvement to P6.
"It's just not coming, mate. Every braking zone I feel like I'm gonna crash. The rear is just stepping out massively", Perez tells his team.
Further evidence of the oversteer suffered by Verstappen earlier on...
Despite both doing soft tyre runs, the Red Bulls find themselves P7 and P8 - over seven tenths shy of Sainz at the top.
While we must reiterate this is only practice, could Singapore be the track that finally proves an obstacle for them?
Sainz has gone back to P1 on the soft tyre, ahead of his teammate by just under two hundreths of a second.
Top 10: SAI, LEC, HAM, ALO, NOR, MAG, BOT, LAW, STR, TSU.
The soft tyres are on as the quicker lap times will be sure to start coming in.
Leclerc tops Sainz on the medium in P1 and P2 in a good couple of practice sessions so far for Ferrari, with a mention to the AlphaTauris of Tsunoda and Lawson in P3 and P8.
After trundling back to the pits with an issue, Albon is out of his car in the garage.
With no rush apparent from his engineers and his engine cover off, it would appear the Thai-British driver may be fortunate to get back out on track today.
Max Verstappen's lack of grip from FP1 doesn't seem to have been solved, as the Red Bull's back end steps out going under the bridge.
Lewis Hamilton sets his quickest time so far of the session, splitting the Red Bulls in P5.
The Mercedes driver is still seven tenths short of the Ferraris however, despite being on the same tyre.
The Scuderia have continued where they left off in FP1, with Sainz and Leclerc topping the timesheets on the medium tyre after 10 minutes.
Alonso is in third, with the two Red Bulls close behind.
Not much to report in the opening five minutes, with plenty of drivers out on track and setting times.
Max Verstappen is seen navigating through some slow moving traffic towards the end of the lap.
The tyre blankets are off as FP2 goes green under the lights!
Welcome back to the blog as we near the start of FP2!
The sun has set and the lights are on at Marina Bay, one of F1's truly beautiful spectacles.
The blog will resume this afternoon ahead of FP2, with the drivers taking to the track at 2pm UK time.
Join us again then for updates on all the action on track! No guarantee of interrupting lizards, however...
In a session quite literally full of lizards, its Charles Leclerc who sets the fastest time of FP1 with a 1:33.350.
His teammate Sainz finishes close behind in P2, with Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Perez and Tsunoda and Ocon rounding out the top 10.
Stroll is in P11, ahead of Gasly, Albon, Bottas, Magnussen, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Zhou, Piastri and Sargeant to complete the final order.
'Another lizard but a different one this time', points out the eagle eyed George Russell with just two minutes to go now.