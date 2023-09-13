Heading into Singapore, Red Bull are on 583 points, 310 ahead of their nearest challenger, Mercedes.

Red Bull are unbeaten so far this year, winning all 14 races so far.

Their incredible season means they could already win it on Sunday.

How can they win the title in Singapore?

If Red Bull leave Singapore with a 353 points lead or more, then it’s all over.

Quite simply, Red Bull must take a 1-2 finish to stand any chance of winning the title under the lights.

If they score a 1-2 finish with the fastest lap and Mercedes score one-point or less, Red Bull will be crowned champions.

If they score a 1-2 and Mercedes fail to score, Red Bull will be crowned champions.

Realistically, Red Bull will have to wait until Japan next weekend.