Ricciardo has been forced to miss the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix after sustaining a broken wrist.

The Australian sustained the injury after crashing in second practice at Zandvoort.

The Best F1 Reserve Drivers Video of The Best F1 Reserve Drivers

Ricciardo was ruled out of the rest of the weekend, leaving the door open for Liam Lawson.

Ahead of this weekend’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Ricciardo will be back, albeit only to take part in engineering discussions.

AlphaTauri stated: “Daniel Ricciardo will be present with the team only for engineering purposes. Therefore, he won’t be available for any media and/or PR activities”.

Ricciardo is unlikely to be back in action in terms of driving until the Qatar Grand Prix in October.