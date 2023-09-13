According to Julien Febreau of Canal+, Zhou is “on the verge” of signing another deal with the team.

Zhou’s future has been in jeopardy with the team reportedly talking to Felipe Drugovich, while also considering junior driver Theo Pourchaire.

It seems Alfa Romeo - which will be known as Sauber from 2024 ahead of the Audi takeover - will keep Zhou alongside Bottas for a third straight season.

The Chinese driver has established himself as a solid midfield driver - a fairly even match for his more experienced teammate.

While Alfa Romeo have struggled for outright pace in F1 2023, Zhou has shown some flashes of brilliance.

His drive to the points in Barcelona was impressive, and his standout performance of the year came in Hungary qualifying, securing fifth.

However, he failed to capitalise on it at the Hungaroring after he fluffed the start before clattering into the back of a couple of cars on the opening lap.

Zhou hasn’t shown he’s got the credentials to be anything more than a reasonable midfield performer but given the lack of better options on the market, it’s a logical move for 2024.