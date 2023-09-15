Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates? Video of Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates?

Red Bull

Floor Edge - More camber in the forward portion of the floor edge wing

Rear Wing Endplate - The end of the flap element has a revised curl detail.

Ferrari

Front Wing - Reprofiled front wing flap

Mercedes

Front Corner - Large front brake duct inlet and exit.

Alpine

Sidepod Inlet - Raised and staggered sidepod inlet along with increased undercut and revised mirror housing stay and winglets

Cooling Louvres - Connected to the above - revised cooling louvres to bring appropriate level of cooling with the new bodywork

Beam Wing - Taller lip on the trailing edge of the beam wing

McLaren

Front Wing Endplate - New Endplate Geometry

Sidepod Inlet - New Sidepod Inlet Shape

Halo - New Halo Furniture

Floor Body - Fully revised Floor

Coke/Engine Cover - Reshaped Sidepod and Engine Cover

Rear Corner - Revised Rear Brake Duct Geometry

Rear Suspension - Modified Rear Toelink shroud

Rear Wing Endplate - Updated Rear Wing Endplate Geometry

Beam Wing - More Loaded Beam Wing Geometry

Alfa Romeo

Floor Fences - Redesigned floor fences and floor geometry

Diffuser - Updated diffuser expansion

Rear Corner - Redesigned rear brake duct geometry, as well as realigned the suspension covers

Front Wing - Updated front wing flaps

Aston Martin

Rear Corner - The lower edge of the lower deflector has a revised profile within the allowable region for modifications.

Haas

No updates submitted for this event.

AlphaTauri

Floor Body - Relative to the baseline geometry, the rear central floor has been modified.

Floor Edge - Relative to the baseline geometry, the floor edge local to the trailing edge of the forward floor fences has been modified. The rear floor edge and floor edge wing have also been revised.

Diffuser - Relative to the baseline geometry, the diffuser sidewall cut-out has been reoptimised to suit the new rear floor edge design.

Sidepod Inlet - Relative to the baseline geometry, the sidepod inlet area has been reshaped.

Coke/Engine Cover - Relative to the baseline geometry, the outboard bodywork has been modified. An additional cooling exit has also been added to the inboard engine cover local to the rear lower wishbone forward leg.

Rear Suspension - Relative to the baseline geometry, the rear suspension shrouds have been reprofiled.

Rear Corner - Relative to the baseline geometry, the rear brake drum scoop inlet has been redesigned and the scoop exit geometry revised local to the upper wing cascade.

Rear View Mirrors - Relative to the baseline geometry, the mirror body has been revised. The mirror vanes have also been revised to suit the new sidepod inlet upper surface.

Williams

Front Wing - New, larger gurney flap available for the rearward most element of the front wing.