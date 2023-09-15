Huge upgrades for McLaren, Alpine, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri revealed at F1 Singapore Grand Prix
Here is every upgrade brought to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix by each team.
Red Bull
Floor Edge - More camber in the forward portion of the floor edge wing
Rear Wing Endplate - The end of the flap element has a revised curl detail.
Ferrari
Front Wing - Reprofiled front wing flap
Mercedes
Front Corner - Large front brake duct inlet and exit.
Alpine
Sidepod Inlet - Raised and staggered sidepod inlet along with increased undercut and revised mirror housing stay and winglets
Cooling Louvres - Connected to the above - revised cooling louvres to bring appropriate level of cooling with the new bodywork
Beam Wing - Taller lip on the trailing edge of the beam wing
McLaren
Front Wing Endplate - New Endplate Geometry
Sidepod Inlet - New Sidepod Inlet Shape
Halo - New Halo Furniture
Floor Body - Fully revised Floor
Coke/Engine Cover - Reshaped Sidepod and Engine Cover
Rear Corner - Revised Rear Brake Duct Geometry
Rear Suspension - Modified Rear Toelink shroud
Rear Wing Endplate - Updated Rear Wing Endplate Geometry
Beam Wing - More Loaded Beam Wing Geometry
Alfa Romeo
Floor Fences - Redesigned floor fences and floor geometry
Diffuser - Updated diffuser expansion
Rear Corner - Redesigned rear brake duct geometry, as well as realigned the suspension covers
Front Wing - Updated front wing flaps
Aston Martin
Rear Corner - The lower edge of the lower deflector has a revised profile within the allowable region for modifications.
Haas
No updates submitted for this event.
AlphaTauri
Floor Body - Relative to the baseline geometry, the rear central floor has been modified.
Floor Edge - Relative to the baseline geometry, the floor edge local to the trailing edge of the forward floor fences has been modified. The rear floor edge and floor edge wing have also been revised.
Diffuser - Relative to the baseline geometry, the diffuser sidewall cut-out has been reoptimised to suit the new rear floor edge design.
Sidepod Inlet - Relative to the baseline geometry, the sidepod inlet area has been reshaped.
Coke/Engine Cover - Relative to the baseline geometry, the outboard bodywork has been modified. An additional cooling exit has also been added to the inboard engine cover local to the rear lower wishbone forward leg.
Rear Suspension - Relative to the baseline geometry, the rear suspension shrouds have been reprofiled.
Rear Corner - Relative to the baseline geometry, the rear brake drum scoop inlet has been redesigned and the scoop exit geometry revised local to the upper wing cascade.
Rear View Mirrors - Relative to the baseline geometry, the mirror body has been revised. The mirror vanes have also been revised to suit the new sidepod inlet upper surface.
Williams
Front Wing - New, larger gurney flap available for the rearward most element of the front wing.