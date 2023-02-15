The addition of extra carbon, included to reduce the car's weight, could reportedly result in more black being visible on the W14 than grey.
Mercedes launch F1 2023 car - LIVE UPDATES!
Mercedes will launch their F1 2023 car on Wednesday.
The machinery that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope will power them towards the F1 championship will finally be revealed, as we edge closer to the new season.
The addition of extra carbon, included to reduce the car's weight, could reportedly result in more black being visible on the W14 than grey.
Live on Sky Sports in the UK from 9.15am.
Or via Mercedes F1 YouTube channel.
“Lewis will never be out of the question for a championship fight,” Leclerc said.
“If he has the car, he will be there.
“We must forget what he has achieved. He still has it. We saw that plenty of times last year.
“Lewis will be there, like Red Bull will be too.”
Mercedes set to add major horsepower increase to engine
And here was his answer...
The big talking point is not the livery, or the look.
It's whether the W14 is a significant upgrade on last year's W13.
Hamilton did not have the machinery to fight for the F1 championship in 2022 and Mercedes fans want to see him returned to the summit of the sport, but he needs a better car to do it.
We expect first images of the W14 to be revealed at 9.30am (UK), plenty to be excited about today.
We will also hear from Hamilton, Russell, Wolff and Mick Schumacher throughout the day.
Every word and every picture will be reported here.