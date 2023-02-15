Crash Home
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13.

Mercedes launch F1 2023 car - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 4 Minutes Ago

Mercedes will launch their F1 2023 car on Wednesday.

The machinery that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope will power them towards the F1 championship will finally be revealed, as we edge closer to the new season.

  • W14 revealed from 9.30am (UK)
  • Toto Wolff speaks to reporters at 10.45am
  • Hamilton addresses media from 12
  • Mick Schumacher from 12.30pm
  • George Russell from 2.30pm
09:05
More black than grey?

The addition of extra carbon, included to reduce the car's weight, could reportedly result in more black being visible on the W14 than grey.

09:02
How to watch Mercedes F1 2023 car launch

Live on Sky Sports in the UK from 9.15am.

Or via Mercedes F1 YouTube channel.

08:57
Leclerc on F1 title fight

“Lewis will never be out of the question for a championship fight,” Leclerc said.

“If he has the car, he will be there.

“We must forget what he has achieved. He still has it. We saw that plenty of times last year.

“Lewis will be there, like Red Bull will be too.”

08:55
The latest tech rumour

Mercedes set to add major horsepower increase to engine

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13.
08:36
Is this Russell's year?

Why we need to take George Russell more seriously...

08:31
Leclerc asked about moving to Mercedes

And here was his answer...

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari.
08:30
What if Hamilton took a different career path?

We considered the implications of Lewis Hamilton making a different decision a decade ago...

What if Hamilton never joined Mercedes for F1 2013?

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W04 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull Racing
08:27
Iconic F1 liveries

Which are the most iconic F1 liveries of all time?

08:24
Can Merc address problems?

The big talking point is not the livery, or the look.

It's whether the W14 is a significant upgrade on last year's W13.

Hamilton did not have the machinery to fight for the F1 championship in 2022 and Mercedes fans want to see him returned to the summit of the sport, but he needs a better car to do it.

08:23
Mercedes to launch 2023 car

We expect first images of the W14 to be revealed at 9.30am (UK), plenty to be excited about today.

We will also hear from Hamilton, Russell, Wolff and Mick Schumacher throughout the day.

Every word and every picture will be reported here.

