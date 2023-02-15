Mercedes and Aston Martin give 2023 F1 cars track debuts

The W14, sporting a black livery and “bold solutions”, was launched by Mercedes on Wednesday morning at Silverstone, before turning its first laps around the national circuit layout of the British Grand Prix venue.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are sharing driving duties at Silverstone, with Russell the first to get behind the wheel.

2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title? Video of 2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title?

Speaking to media including Crash.net after his first run in the W14, Russell said: “It’s been a smooth day but it’s just so difficult to say.

“Last year we came away from that shakedown not with too many thoughts because we were so compromised with the weather, but you’ve got to take the results from today with a pinch of salt and make sure there’s no major scares and just make sure the car is running okay into Bahrain, which is going to be the true test.

“As much as we want to get the most out of a day like today it’s kind of meaningless in that regard.”

Russell did swerve a question on whether there was any sign of the porpoising issue on the straights.

The Briton simply replied: “You'll see next week.”

The German manufacturer are the latest team to conduct a shakedown prior to F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain next week, following the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari, Alpine, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri and Haas.

Aston Martin are also conducting a shakedown at Silverstone on Wednesday.