Hamilton fires warning to F1 rivals: “I always believe I can get better”

Hamilton will be seeking a record-breaking eighth title in 2023 as he looks to move clear of Michael Schumacher.

The 37-year-old endured his worst season to date in 2022, failing to take a single win or pole position, slumping to sixth in the drivers’ championship.

Despite a tricky year, and all the success Hamilton has enjoyed over the years, he still remains very motivated.

2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title? Video of 2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title?

Speaking during the launch of Mercedes’ F1 2023 challenger, Hamilton said: “I have been here a long time. I don’t know, I think it is the combined energy of all the individuals in the team.

“I love being a part of a team that is working towards a common goal. I continue to love racing, that will never change, it is a part of my DNA and I always believe I can get better.”

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the year, although on many occasions he’s expressed his desire to remain with Mercedes beyond 2023.

With Mercedes hopeful that their W14 returns to them back to title-contending ways, Hamilton is relishing the challenge ahead.

“I love that challenge, the mental and the physical element of it, of just having to do a deep dive and see if you can extract more performance from yourself and the people around you, from the car that is constantly evolving," he added.

“It is not the same car every year, it is always changing, there are always new tools, always a new log book you have to get used to and I love that. So I am planning to stay a little longer.”