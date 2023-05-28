The Mercedes driver crashed during qualifying at the sixth round of the 2023 season.

But at least he will be able to slink off in style.

His luxury Sunseeker 90 yacht is one of Hamilton’s most impressive toys.

He reportedly bought it in 2009 for $4 million (now £3.1m).

The newest model is estimated to cost £6.1 million by Motorboat & Yachting but, if you are interested, you should expect the cost to soar closer to £9m once you’ve added those crucial upgrades!

Hamilton’s Sunseeker is 91.9 feet - not actually the largest of its type.

It features a luxury interior and several bedrooms. It has “American walnut carpentry”, air conditioning, a swimming swhoer, a professional chef’s sized kitchen and a huge entertainment system, according to Elysian Estates.

There is a dining area for eight people and a barbecue area.

Hamilton’s yacht is usually kept in Monaco.