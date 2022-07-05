F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2022 | Full weekend schedule | How to watch

After a thrilling F1 British Grand Prix, we head to the Red Bull Ring in Austria for Round 11 of the 2022 season.

Max Verstappen has a 34-point lead in the championship after finishing seventh at Silverstone.

The Dutchman picked up floor damage which ultimately cost him the victory.

Carlos Sainz ultimately claimed his maiden F1 victory ahead of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc was in the prime position to win the race but Ferrari decided not to pit him under the Safety Car.

The Austrian Grand Prix will host the second sprint weekend of the year.

Here's how you can watch all the F1 action:

F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Full weekend schedule

Friday, July 8

12:30pm - 1:30pm - FP1

4pm - 5pm - Qualifying

Saturday, July 9

11:30am - 12:30pm - FP2

3:30pm - 4:30pm - Sprint

Sunday, July 10

2pm - 4pm - Race

F1 Austrian Grand Prix - TV times

Friday, July 8

12pm - 1:55pm - FP1

3:30pm - 5:45pm - Qualifying

Saturday, July 9

11am - 12:45pm - FP2

2:30pm - 4:50pm - Sprint

Sunday, July 10

12:30pm - 5pm - Race

Recent F1 Austrian GP winners

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 (Styria) - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 (Styria) - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2019 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2018 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)