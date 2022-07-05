F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2022 | Full weekend schedule | How to watch
All the information on the F1 Austrian Grand Prix including the full race weekend schedule and TV details.
After a thrilling F1 British Grand Prix, we head to the Red Bull Ring in Austria for Round 11 of the 2022 season.
Max Verstappen has a 34-point lead in the championship after finishing seventh at Silverstone.
The Dutchman picked up floor damage which ultimately cost him the victory.
Carlos Sainz ultimately claimed his maiden F1 victory ahead of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.
Charles Leclerc was in the prime position to win the race but Ferrari decided not to pit him under the Safety Car.
The Austrian Grand Prix will host the second sprint weekend of the year.
Here's how you can watch all the F1 action:
F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Full weekend schedule
Friday, July 8
12:30pm - 1:30pm - FP1
4pm - 5pm - Qualifying
Saturday, July 9
11:30am - 12:30pm - FP2
3:30pm - 4:30pm - Sprint
Sunday, July 10
2pm - 4pm - Race
F1 Austrian Grand Prix - TV times
Friday, July 8
12pm - 1:55pm - FP1
3:30pm - 5:45pm - Qualifying
Saturday, July 9
11am - 12:45pm - FP2
2:30pm - 4:50pm - Sprint
Sunday, July 10
12:30pm - 5pm - Race
Recent F1 Austrian GP winners
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 (Styria) - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 (Styria) - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2020 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2019 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2018 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)