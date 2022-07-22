The legend Schumacher holds the joint all-time record for F1 championships (seven) but has not been seen publicly since a skiing accident in December 2013, which caused him to be placed into an induced coma.

Now aged 53 and living at home in Switzerland, his family maintain a dignified silence about his health.

His son Mick drives for Haas in his second season in F1. Taking part in FIA documentary ‘When We Were Younger’ he looked at a photo of himself as a child racer with his proud father.

“These are my favourite memories of racing, especially racing as a child,” Mick said.

“We always had a very good time.

“I learned so much from him. It is stuff that I still carry deeply when driving, and stuff that really helps me in day-to-day life too.”

Mick had come under scrutiny earlier this season, even receiving stern words from his own team boss Guenther Steiner, but ended his wait for his first points of 2022 at Silverstone then repeated the feat in Austria.

Mick’s current mentor in F1 in Sebastian Vettel, his fellow German. Vettel idolised Michael Schumacher as a child, and in turn, is now idolised by Mick.

Vettel said in the same documentary: “When I was racing go-karts, once a year Michael would come by and wave a flag to the children. And hand over the trophy.

“For us, our hero was coming down.

“I was able to use the opportunity to take a picture with Michael. It was a very special day.”

Michael Schumacher’s former Ferrari boss, Jean Todt, issued a rare update about him earlier this week, revealing that he visits the legendary former world champion to watch races together.