Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari to be auctioned - this is its crazy value

The Ferrari F300 (3.0-litre V10-engined, 800bhp) is a collector’s dream - if that collector has extremely deep pockets.

It will be on offer publicly at RM Sotheby’s Monterey, USA, auction in August.

It is the chassis number 187 - the only car in F1 history to race at least three times and maintain a 100 percent winning record.

Schumacher used this car four times in the 1998 season and won each time. He used the F300 between June and September 1998.

However, this car did not take Schumacher to one of his joint-record seven F1 championships.

The legendary German lost out to Mika Hakkinen in the 1998 season.

It has been owned privately since 1999 - the buyer bought it from Ferrari and has kept it ever since, shielding it from public view, and not making any changes to it. So the F300 remains untouched from its original spec.

The auction house said: “Eminently rare and forever tied to one of racing’s all-time greatest legends, the extraordinary Michael Schumacher, 187 is without a doubt one of the most significant Ferrari F1 cars in existence, being the only undefeated chassis to run at least three races."

Jean Todt, the Ferrari team principal from 1994 to 2007, said: “Michael is the most fascinating and most successful driver of his period.

“I am biased. We have been working together, we became friends and we still are very close to each other, so Michael is on top of my heart.

“Michael loved his cars like they were his babies - they had a special meaning for him.”

Todt revealed in the past week that he remains in contact with Schumacher, who has not been seen publicly since a skiing accident in 2013 which left him in a medically induced coma. Todt explained that they still watch F1 races together.