F1 Hungarian GP: Full weekend schedule | How to watch on TV
The F1 Hungarian Grand Prix offers Ferrari their final chance to catch up with Red Bull in the title fight before the summer break.
Charles Leclerc has been blighted by errors and reliability issues over the past few weeks, allowing Max Verstappen to build a healthy lead at the top of the 2022 standings in pursuit of a second consecutive title.
But Ferrari’s pace is still a threat - Leclerc was leading in France last weekend until his mistake resulted in a crash. Even Verstappen has acknowledged that Ferrari will charge back in Hungary this weekend.
Meanwhile, Mercedes lurk as an emerging danger. Lewis Hamilton has now been on the podium four races in a row, in an otherwise nightmare season.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend schedule (UK times)
Friday July 29
1pm - Practice 1
4pm - Practice 2
Saturday July 30
12pm - Practice 3
3pm - Qualifying
Sunday July 31
2pm - Race
How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK
Friday July 29
8.30am: F3 Practice
9.40am: F2 Practice
12.30pm: Hungarian GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)
2.25pm: F3 Qualifying
3.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)
5.25pm: F2 Qualifying
6.15pm: W Series Qualifying
7pm: The F1 Show: Hungary
Saturday July 30
9.55am: F3 Sprint Race
11.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)
1.20pm: W Series Race
2.30pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Build-up
3pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING
4.55pm: F2 Sprint
6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday July 31
9am: F3 Feature Race
10.25am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Hungarian GP Build-up
2pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP Reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook