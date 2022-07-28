Charles Leclerc has been blighted by errors and reliability issues over the past few weeks, allowing Max Verstappen to build a healthy lead at the top of the 2022 standings in pursuit of a second consecutive title.

But Ferrari’s pace is still a threat - Leclerc was leading in France last weekend until his mistake resulted in a crash. Even Verstappen has acknowledged that Ferrari will charge back in Hungary this weekend.

Meanwhile, Mercedes lurk as an emerging danger. Lewis Hamilton has now been on the podium four races in a row, in an otherwise nightmare season.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend schedule (UK times)

Friday July 29

1pm - Practice 1

4pm - Practice 2

Saturday July 30

12pm - Practice 3

3pm - Qualifying

Sunday July 31

2pm - Race

How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK

Friday July 29

8.30am: F3 Practice

9.40am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: Hungarian GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)

2.25pm: F3 Qualifying

3.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.15pm: W Series Qualifying

7pm: The F1 Show: Hungary

Saturday July 30

9.55am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)

1.20pm: W Series Race

2.30pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING

4.55pm: F2 Sprint

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 31

9am: F3 Feature Race

10.25am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Hungarian GP Build-up

2pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook