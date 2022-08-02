Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was leading the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the weekend until his team fitted him with hard tyres - a strategic call which backfired and allowed Max Verstappen to win, and extend his lead at the top of the 2022 standings.

Leclerc finished sixth, after an extra pitstop to rid himself of the hards, before calling the decision “a disaster”.

Ralph Schumacher, the brother of Ferrari legend Michael, told Sky Germany about Binotto: “I already see him in danger during the summer break.

“There are too many little things that went wrong and too many technical problems.

“If you get a gift like this, being able to drive for the World Championship and then you endangered it and throw it away, that’s already bitter.

“It was obviously a tough weekend.

“Wrong decision on Friday because you used up the tyres you would have needed in the race. That was bitter for Ferrari.

“The last stop by Leclerc was incomprehensible to me.

“I don’t think Red Bull expected the help.”

Leclerc led the 2022 standings in the early stages of the season but now trails Verstappen by 80 points as F1 reaches its summer break.