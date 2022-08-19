F1 British Grand Prix protesters in court over track invasion

The protesters sat on the entry to the Wellington Straight on the opening lap of the race.

Fortunately, despite being on the track, the grand prix had already been suspended due to Zhou Guanyu’s horrific crash on the opening lap.

Shortly afterwards, they were arrested for their actions which were anticipated by local police ahead of the weekend at Silverstone.

Although, seven people were arrested according to Northamptonshire Police with six appearing in court.

On Friday afternoon, it was confirmed that six protesters - David Baldwin, 46, Emily Brocklebank, 23, Alasdair Gibson, 21, Louis McKechnie, 21, Bethany Mogie, 40, and Joshua Smith, 29, have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

McKechnie and Smith were remanded in custody ahead of the plea which will take place on October 3, the other four were granted bail.

Just Stop Oil took credit for the protest, posting on social media after it occurred last month: "If you are more outraged about this disruption than our world being burnt before our eyes, then you need to get your priorities straight.

"We are going to lose everything we love to extreme heating and climate breakdown. We will not be spectators while our planet burns and our entire species suffers. We will not sit by and do nothing while our government continues with oil. "