McLaren officially confirm Daniel Ricciardo’s departure for 2023

Ricciardo is contracted with the team until the end of next year but poor performances alongside Lando Norris have forced McLaren to cut ties early.

In the announcement, McLaren stated that it was "mutually agreed" with Ricciardo that he would leave the team at the end of the season.

Piastri has not yet been confirmed as Ricciardo’s replacement but has been widely reported as the driver to fill his spot.

Speaking of the news, Ricciardo said: “It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season.

"I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season. I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown conceded that "we hoped we could achieve more together" but thanked Ricciardo for his efforts, particularly his win at Monza.

“Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him," Brown added. "I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base. It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let’s go enjoy the rest of the season together.”

Ricciardo is one of the highest-paid drivers on the grid, on a reported £12.2 million per year, meaning he will be entitled to a hefty pay-off, especially if he is unable to find a drive for next year.

Ricciardo has limited options for next year, although a return to Enstone with Alpine could be on the cards.

According to reports, Haas have contacted Ricciardo over a potential drive for next year, with the American outfit also considering Antonio Giovinazzi as a replacement for Mick Schumacher.

The August summer break has been littered with ‘silly season’ stories, kicked started by Sebastian Vettel’s shock retirement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

After the race at the Hungaroring, Fernando Alonso’s surprise switch to Aston Martin from Alpine was announced, catching the French team off-guard.

Alpine then announced Piastri as Alonso’s replacement but the reigning F2 champion denied that he would be driving for the team in 2023, hinting he would be joining McLaren, in place of Ricciardo.

It seems that will happen with the Woking outfit announcing Ricciardo’s departure ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.