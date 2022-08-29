Zandvoort will play host to Max Verstappen’s home race - the Dutchman is on course to claim a second consecutive world championship, after the events of Abu Dhabi 2021 he has stormed the 2022 season.

Verstappen won from 14th on the grid in Belgium in a race that saw Lewis Hamilton fail to finish for the first time this season.

Hamilton and Mercedes are eyeing the 2023 season already but, with eight races to go, the seven-time world champion will want to keep alive his record of having won a race in each of his career seasons.

Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

11.30am - Practice 1

3pm - Practice 2

Saturday September 3

11am - Practice 3

2pm - Qualifying

Sunday September 4

2pm - Race