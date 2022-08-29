How to live stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix for free

Red Bull driver Verstappen romped to victory in Belgium after starting 14th on the grid and his grip over the 2022 standings now looks ominous.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has just eight races left, starting in Verstappen’s home of the Netherlands, to wrestle back control but it looks increasingly unlikely.

Can Lewis Hamilton win his first race of the season at Zandvoort?

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

What is ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN is a fast, easy to use and secure service that allows you to watch any stream from anywhere in the world.

Geo-blocking is often a problem that many faces when trying to stream live F1 but ExpressVPN allows you to do so with ease.

How does ExpressVPN work?

ExpressVPN allows you to securely relocate your device to any country.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix for free online

The Austrian broadcaster ORF will offer a free stream of the practice runs, qualifying, and race with German commentary, while Belgium’s RTBF shows the races with French commentary.

To watch F1 for free on RTBF and ORF:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in Austria (ORF) or Belgium (RTBF)

3. Visit your preferred site (ORF or RTBF)

4. Tune in to the races live!

How to watch 2022 F1 highlights for free

To watch F1 highlights on Channel 4 and YouTube:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Visit the Formula 1 YouTube channel or Channel 4

4. Get your motor running!

How to listen to 2022 F1 commentary for free

BBC Five Live offers live F1 commentary throughout the year.

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location that’s nearest to you

3. Go to BBC Sounds

4. Enjoy the live commentary!

How to watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix with F1 TV

The official F1 TV Pro stream provides access to every single session and race, but the price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV Pro is available.

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the races!

How to watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix with Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 show all sessions live throughout the season.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With ExpressVPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re travelling abroad.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

How to watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix with ESPN/ABC

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 are good ways to tune into the races in F1 2022.

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. Go to Sling TV Orange (10 USD/month and up), Hulu+Live TV (65 USD/month), or YouTube TV (55 USD/month and up) and use a free trial.

4. Kick back and enjoy!

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service