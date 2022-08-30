The son of the legend Michael Schumacher will see his contract with Haas expire at the end of this season, and the team have been playing hardball over an extension.

Daniel Ricciardo, who will leave McLaren, has been rumoured as an option to join Haas and fill the 2023 F1 driver line-up.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

Haas have Kevin Magnussen signed to a multi-year deal.

Schumacher’s future has been at stake all year - he was criticised for too many crashes by team principal Guenther Steiner but has since improved his performances.

Williams could emerge as a surprise destination. Alex Albon is contracted long-term but Nicholas Latifi’s deal expires at the end of this season, and he may not be retained.

Sky Germany journalist Timo Glock has suggested that Schumacher could earn a seat with Williams.