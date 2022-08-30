Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso: The full war of words from F1 Belgian Grand Prix
Every insult, apology, dig and complaint that Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso aimed at each other after their F1 Belgian Grand Prix collision - and an explanation of a rivalry that started at McLaren.
Alonso raged via his team radio after Hamilton clipped him: “What an idiot!
“Closing the door from the outside.
“I mean, we had a mega-start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first!”
Hamilton said on Sky about Alonso's “idiot” jibe: “It doesn’t really matter what he says. I don’t really care."
Hamilton accepted the blame for the incident: “Looking back at the footage he was in my blind spot.
“I didn’t give him space.
“It was my fault today.
“It was my fault, I couldn’t see him, he was in my blind spot.”
Max Verstappen chimed in by seemingly blaming Hamilton: “It was not a car's width.”
Alonso recalled how Hamilton had crashed out of Spa in the past: “It happened in the past, also, I remember with Nico Rosberg, the same thing. So it’s a tricky corner.”
But Alonso was calmer post-race when he said: “I was surprised and for sure, he now saw the incident and he takes responsibility, which is obviously very nice from him.
“It was a lap one incident, nothing really more to say there or the stewards. They didn’t say anything because these things happen in that corner.”
Alonso reflected on calling Hamilton an “idiot”: “I was angry on the radio.
“The radio, anyway, when you talk, you talk to your engineer and to your team.
“It’s a shame that sometimes everything is broadcasted, because if it’s broadcasted, this is what you say now [in the moment], this [right now] is how you behave in the media.
“When you’re talking on the radio it’s only a comment to your team, normally.”
Hamilton wasn’t ready to let the issue fade away: “It's nice to know how he feels about me. And so it's better that it's out in the open how he feels.”
Perhaps the most cutting comment was when Hamilton said: “We had different results in our careers!”
The Hamilton vs Alonso rivalry
The Brit and the Spaniard were teammates for McLaren in 2007 - Hamilton’s first season in F1.
Hamilton went on to become a seven-time world champion, and would have set an all-time record with an eighth if not for the events of Abu Dhabi 2021.
Alonso won two titles for Renault.
Alonso told PA in 2021 about his relationship with Hamilton: “We have this respectful relationship, but maybe it is colder than it used to be.
“We have different opinions on different things. Lewis has a different lifestyle to many of us and that separates us.”
They will go face to face again at this weekend’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix.