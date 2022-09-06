Ricciardo is searching for a new spot in the F1 2023 driver line-up because McLaren have paid him to forego the final year of his contract, and will replace him with rookie Piastri.

It has since been revealed that Piastri signed a contract with McLaren before Ricciardo, who didn’t know, pledged to stay with the team for the F1 2023 season.

Which F1 drivers have been UNDERRATED this season? Video of Which F1 drivers have been UNDERRATED this season?

Ricciardo said about his fellow Australian Webber, the ex-F1 driver who know manages Piastri’s career: “We hadn't seen each other in person [since the news broke]. I feel he didn't need to, but he felt like he wanted to, in a way, apologise and just try to see how I am doing.

“I know how this sport is. It is nothing personal to me - he just wanted to make sure I understood that and make sure I was okay.

“He feels really bad for how it has gone down and how things have been put out there in the media, so it was nice to speak to him."

Ricciardo explained that he has contacted Piastri personally: “I've also spoken to Oscar, and just made sure that there's no bad feelings there. I understand how this works. He's trying to make it and get into Formula 1 - this moment should be really big for him and I don't want to make it a bad situation for him.

"It's nothing personal, so that's all the conversation was. I truly do wish him well, I want him to have a good run in F1. If there's no communication you never know what someone is feeling or thinking.

“He's a lot younger than me, I don't know how he feels, if he is nervous to reach out and see how I am doing.

“I wanted to make sure that it was clear that I understand his position - and absolutely no hard feelings. I think it made him feel better, I think the last thing he wanted was to have some weird tension between a few of the only Australians in the sport."