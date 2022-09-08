Ricciardo enters the F1 Italian Grand Prix with his future still up in the air - he will leave McLaren and hopes to stay in the F1 2023 driver line-up but hasn’t yet found a new seat.

A Daily Mail report suggested Mercedes could take Ricciardo as a reserve driver next year with a view to replacing Hamilton, if he retires, in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022 Video of Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022

But Hamilton wants to see his fellow veteran Ricciardo remain on the grid: “He should be racing, personally.

“He is far too talented [to be a reserve driver]. He has earned the right to be among us racing.

“If he’s a part of our team? Then great. But that role isn’t what’s best for him.

“If I was managing him, he’d be racing.”

McLaren have paid off the final year of Ricciardo’s contract and will replace him with Oscar Piastri next year.

Alpine, Haas and Williams still have unconfirmed vacancies for 2023 but Ricciardo hopes for an opportunity which has longevity.

“I am assessing everything,” he said. “I don’t have anything teed up yet, nothing confirmed.

“There is no reason to hold back information now. There are no secrets.

“Over time, the right thing, whatever it is, will make sense.

“It’s not just about what’s right for next year. It goes beyond 2023. It’s about what’s next for my future. It’s complex.

“The truth is, I’m keeping every option for next year and the future. I don’t know what next year looks like.

“I do want to be on the grid. I do want to race.

“This has been a challenging time but it hasn’t taken away the love of the sport, or the desire to compete.”

Ricciardo is the joint-fifth highest-earning F1 driver in 2022 so it remains to be seen what he wants for a seat next season.

He is returning to Monza where he won last season, the most recent of his eight F1 victories.

“Monza is a place I have always enjoyed,” he said. “My mum and dad are here this weekend! It’s good to be back.

“I can’t say we’ll repeat it this year. But coming in with good feelings is cool.

“It’s hard to say we’ll finish on the podium. I think we’ll be alright but who knows.”