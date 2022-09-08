The Queen: F1 mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
The F1 community has united in their mourning after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
A statement from F1, after the Queen’s death was confirmed on Thursday: “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.
“Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
Crash F1 is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. pic.twitter.com/XmJxNHgR7q— Crash F1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) September 8, 2022
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 8, 2022
We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 8, 2022
All at Oracle Red Bull Racing send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/cCumCVZDev
Heartfelt sympathies for the loss of a groundbreaking woman. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, the British people and our British colleagues in the paddock.— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 8, 2022
May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/GFE5koNjtA
Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II— McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 8, 2022
1926 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/lGSTqAPI5s
A message from our Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll. pic.twitter.com/Wh1MYVNV2H— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 8, 2022
Along with our British colleagues, and the F1 community, we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our condolences go to the British Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/wJ2HxjEerv— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) September 8, 2022
Williams Racing joins the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, which HM Queen Elizabeth II was devoted to for more than seventy years of inspirational public service pic.twitter.com/kxmMVI6DJ5— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 8, 2022