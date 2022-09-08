F1 mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A statement from F1, after the Queen’s death was confirmed on Thursday: “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/aofm3ePuy5 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2022

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Crash F1 is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. pic.twitter.com/XmJxNHgR7q — Crash F1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) September 8, 2022

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”



– Toto pic.twitter.com/I6ertq9l8f — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 8, 2022

We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



All at Oracle Red Bull Racing send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/cCumCVZDev — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 8, 2022

Heartfelt sympathies for the loss of a groundbreaking woman. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, the British people and our British colleagues in the paddock.



May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/GFE5koNjtA — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II



1926 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/lGSTqAPI5s — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 8, 2022

A message from our Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll. pic.twitter.com/Wh1MYVNV2H — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 8, 2022

Along with our British colleagues, and the F1 community, we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our condolences go to the British Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/wJ2HxjEerv — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) September 8, 2022