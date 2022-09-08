The Queen: F1 mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

8 Sep 2022
The F1 community has united in their mourning after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement from F1, after the Queen’s death was confirmed on Thursday: “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 

“For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

 