Michael Schumacher now resides in Switzerland and has been out of the public eye for nine years since a skiing accident left him in a coma, with occasional updates being released by ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt.

The iconic seven-time F1 champion’s son Mick is battling for his future with Haas, where his contract will expire at the end of this season, meaning a seat in the 2023 driver line-up is in doubt.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

“You have to ask [Haas team principal Guenther Steiner], I guess,” Mick told Sky at the F1 Italian Grand Prix when asked about his future.

Haas will use Antonio Giovinazzi for a Practice session on Friday and there is speculation that Ferrari could opt to replace Mick for the F1 2023 season by placing another driver in the Haas seat.

Mick told Mundo Deportivo about how Michael helped him to reach F1: “My father was always very supportive of everything I was doing in karting.

“I think he tried to give me different approaches to see what was best for me, and in the end, he always told me: ‘do what you love’. And for me, what I have loved the most has always been racing.

“I have always loved what I have done and every time I went to more major events, bigger races and for me it was always very nice that he occupied his time being with me always in the motorhome, discussing racing. They were good times.”

Asked about being the son of a legend, Mick added: “No. It's not difficult. It's something that motivates me. It is very nice to have pressure that nobody else has and I have always carried it. I love being compared to my father, in this case, the best driver in the world.”

Mick recently told Crash.net in an exclusive interview about his future in F1: “I can work under pressure - not many drivers can.”