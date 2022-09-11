Ricciardo’s new lid copies Rossi’s iconic design from Mugello in 2008, where he won ahead of Casey Stoner.

We've seen that helmet design before

Daniel Ricciardo has paid tribute to Valentino Rossi by using his iconic design from Mugello 2008 at the #ItalianGP today #MotoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/K1Opthh3Y9 — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) September 11, 2022

“It is race day in Monza,” Ricciardo said. “I’ve been saving this one for race day, I’ve got a bit of a tribute helmet for an Italian motorsport legend, the one and only Valentino Rossi.

“You may recall he wore a version of this helmet in Mugello, I think it was 2008. I don’t know if I’m as beautiful as Valentino, but it’s definitely a fun one.

“It’s going to be lining up fourth on the grid today so pretty excited. Hopefully my face looks like that when I cross the line.”

Ricciardo will start the race from fourth on the grid - his best of the year after benefitting from the plethora of engine penalties.

The Australian will be eyeing a strong result at the scene of his last F1 grand prix victory in 2021.

Ricciardo is without a drive for next year and with his options limited in 2023, he may be forced to sit on the sidelines as a reserve driver.