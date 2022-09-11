Max Verstappen responds to Monza booing: “It’s not going to spoil my day”

Verstappen dominated the Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the grid to move within touching distance of his second title.

The Dutchman is on course to win the title at the Japanese Grand Prix but could do so in Singapore at the start of October.

Remarkably, it was Verstappen’s 11th win of the season - moving him two behind the all-time record set by Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013).

After winning at Monza for the first time in his F1 career, Verstappen was greeted by a chorus of boos when speaking to Martin Brundle in parc ferme but also on the podium.

Both Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were famously booed at various races during last season, while during his period of dominance with Red Bull in 2013, Vettel was frequently greeted with them.

“It happens, everyone speaks to me about it with the booing and stuff but at the end of the day I am here to try and win the race which we’ve done,” Verstappen said.

“Some people of course they cannot appreciate that because they are very passionate fans for a different team. It is what it is.

“It is not going to spoil my day, I am just enjoying the moment.”

Charles Leclerc finished second at Monza, and has been Verstappen’s closest rival on-track in 2022 despite the 116-point deficit.

Leclerc stated that it was wrong of the Tifosi to boo Verstappen, while expressing his concerns about the use of flares.

“I think nobody likes booing and I think it shouldn’t happen. That’s it,” Leclerc added.

“And for the flares, personally I think it is OK when it is used before the formation lap or laps to the grid, but then sometimes during the race it can be a bit confusing for us. It is the way it is, after the chequered flag there was a bit but not too disturbing.”