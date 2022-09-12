The son of the legend Michael Schumacher will see his contract with Haas expire at the end of this season and the team are actively courting potential replacements.

Hulkenberg, and Ferrari’s test and reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi who drove in a Practice session for Haas at the F1 Italian Grand Prix, are in the frame.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

Kevin Magnussen is already signed up but Haas have a seat vacant in the F1 2023 driver line-up.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who has historically held some sway over who earns the seat at customer team Haas, did not take an opportunity to defend Schumacher at Monza.

"It was another unfortunate weekend for Mick," Binotto told Sky Italia.

"So it's difficult to judge his performance after this weekend.

"We still have a few races and then we'll sit down with Haas and hopefully find the best decision for him and his future."

Guenther Steiner, the Haas boss who had previously criticised Schumacher for crashing too often, said: "I've talked to most of the potential drivers, which is my job.

"There's nothing concrete yet, but we only want to take the smallest risks for the development of the team. You can take a big risk which is great when it works, but it's bad when it doesn't."

Hulkenberg is a veteran of F1 - his first season was in 2010 but he is currently without a seat, and is Aston Martin’s test and reserve driver.