The brilliant Verstappen won the F1 Italian Grand Prix and is set to claim his second consecutive driver’s championship, and has now been compared to the legendary seven-time champion Schumacher.

“[Verstappen] resembles [Schumacher] because he focuses on everything he does on the track,” said F1 CEO Domenicali to Corriere della Sera.

“He has matured a lot, he has learned to manage his emotions.

“He is a cannibal, he doesn't look anyone in the face. And in this he reminds me so much of Michael.”

Domenicali was a team principal at Ferrari, where Schumacher became an icon, before he became the F1 CEO. He led Ferrari to their most recent constructor’s championship.

Michael Schumacher now is kept away from the public limelight by his family, after he fell into a coma in December 2013 due to a skiing accident.

His joint-record of seven championships, held with Lewis Hamilton, is not under threat this season.

Whether Hamilton can bounce back in the F1 2023 season to take the record outright remains to be seen.

But Red Bull driver Verstappen, aged 24, has time on his side to challenge for further glory.