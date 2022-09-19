De Vries starred on his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, scoring points at Monza, which has put him in contention to drive for Williams and Alpine next year.

The 27-year-old is now in the frame to drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri after Red Bull’s pursuit of Colton Herta ended.

Herta doesn’t have the required number of super licence points meaning Red Bull are being forced to look elsewhere.

De Vries joining AlphaTauri will be important for Pierre Gasly, who is eyeing the second Alpine drive alongside Esteban Ocon.

Red Bull are only willing to let Gasly go to Alpine if they can find a suitable replacement for the Frenchman.

In an interview with Dutch talk show Humberto op Zaterdag, de Vries confirmed that he met with Marko in Austria last week.

"I don't quite know if I am in such a luxury situation that I can choose," de Vries said. "Largely, that is beyond my control. I have been in talks with Williams for a long time, and I was also able to make my debut there last weekend.

“That would be a logical step. Alpine I have been in contact with since July, and I will test for them in Budapest next week. I will fly there on Monday.

“And as the media had noticed yesterday, I went to Austria to meet Helmut Marko. Those are the facts."

De Vries said that he has no strong preference over where he will drive in 2023.

Wherever I can get a permanent seat, I would be very happy with that. We have to see how it will develop in the coming days and weeks. As I said, it is not entirely in my control."

"In this world not everything is about performance, but there is momentum now. That makes a difference, but it does not guarantee a seat. We are not that far yet."